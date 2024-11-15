Gold’S Reality Check: Trump’S Victory Sparks Market Upheaval

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices took their biggest hit in three years this week. The precious metal dropped over 4% despite Friday's minor recovery to $2,571.99 per ounce.



Trump's unexpected election victory triggered this shakeup, forcing investors to reconsider their positions. The story behind these numbers reveals a shifting economic landscape.



Trump's win strengthened the US dollar, making gold more expensive worldwide. This surprise changed the game for investors who had bet on continued dollar weakness.



Money managers scrambled to adjust their strategies as the Federal Reserve's stance hardened. The chances of a December rate cut dropped sharply from 83% to 59%.



Fed Chair Powell's firm position on inflation control sent clear signals to the market. Real-world implications emerged quickly in global trading.







Gold's traditional role as a safe haven weakened against the surging dollar. Smart money started moving toward different investments, causing ripples across international markets.

Gold Market Outlook

The technical picture tells a stark story. Gold broke below the critical $2,550 level, suggesting more downside potential. However, this sharp decline might attract bargain hunters looking for opportunities in the coming weeks.



Local markets felt the impact immediately. In Delhi, gold prices fell by ₹1,200, reaching ₹75,813 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. These price movements affect everyone from small jewelry buyers to major institutional investors.



Looking at the bigger picture, gold still maintains a 29.49% gain since last year. This perspective matters for long-term investors who see beyond weekly fluctuations.



The current dip might present buying opportunities for those with patience. Next week's market direction depends on three key factors: US retail sales data, Federal Reserve statements, and political developments.



These elements will determine whether gold can recover its losses or continue its downward trend. The COME futures closed at $2,565.70, marking a 4.53% weekly decline.



This number matters because it influences global pricing and trading strategies. Professional traders use these benchmarks to make million-dollar decisions.



Smart investors watch these developments closely. Understanding market movements helps protect wealth and spot opportunities. This week's gold story shows how quickly market dynamics can change and why staying informed matters.

MENAFN15112024007421016031ID1108891542