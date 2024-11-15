Partnership Set To Deepen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

China, Peru hail potential of new trade corridor

China and Peru agreed on a host of measures on Thursday to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, pledging shared steps to jointly build the Belt and Road and upgrade their bilateral free trade agreement.

President Xi Jinping, on his second state visit to the Latin American nation, and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra witnessed the signing of a series of cooperative agreements after their talks at the Government Palace of Peru in Lima.

The two presidents also declared the opening of Chancay Port, a natural deep-water port in Lima, while participating in the port's inauguration ceremony via video link.

Xi called on China and Peru to set the two countries' boat of friendship sailing toward a brighter future, as Chancay Port - the starting point of an Inca Trail of the New Era - has established a land-sea connection across the vast Pacific Ocean.

"We're witnessing not only the flourishing of the Belt and Road Initiative in Peru, but also the birth of a new land-sea corridor connecting Asia and Latin America in the new era," Xi said, urging the two sides to work together to ensure the success of Chancay Port, from construction through operation.

Xi said that China and Peru should actively explore ways to use the new passage to promote the trade and economic development of all economies across the Pacific, so that the route from Chancay to the Chinese city of Shanghai will lead Peru and all other Latin American and Caribbean nations to common prosperity and happiness.

Boluarte said that the port "will enhance Peru's competitiveness" and symbolizes an increase in potential once operations begin in the country. In addition, Peruvian products will reach Asian markets more efficiently, she said.

The completion of Chancay Port will enable Peru to put in place a multidimensional, diverse and efficient network of connectivity spanning from the coast to inland, and from Peru to Latin America and farther on to the Caribbean.

"For Peru, Chancay marks the beginning of a new stage in economic development and also demonstrates the confidence of Chinese investors in our country," Boluarte said. "We're taking a firm step toward a future of greater integration, strengthening our relationship with China."

According to a joint statement released by the two nations, China and Peru are ready to cooperate on large-scale infrastructure projects and deepen cooperation on the digital economy, technological innovation, digital transformation, talent exchange, technology transfer and digital security.

They welcomed the establishment of China-Peru aviation links by Chinese airlines, cultivating the market for the launch of direct flights.

Both sides expressed the intent to enhance sustainable fisheries cooperation and support the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, according to the statement.

China will continue to provide economic and technical assistance to Peru within its capabilities, and will work alongside the Peruvian government to support sustainable social and economic development, with a focus on "small and beautiful" livelihood projects, the statement said.

"Setting foot on the beautiful land of Peru, I felt a deep warmth from the friendship extended by the Peruvian people toward the Chinese people," Xi told Boluarte during their third meeting within a year.

He said that China and Peru share a rich heritage as ancient civilizations.

"This shared legacy endows both countries with wisdom and a broad vision, enabling us to understand the course of history, align with the trends of our era, and uphold mutual respect, equality and shared learning," he said.

"This approach has made us a model for unity and cooperation between nations of different sizes, systems and cultures."

Xi called on both sides to build on the successes of China-Peru cooperation, further improve their strategic planning, and enhance trade and investment as dual engines of growth.

Key steps include supporting the development of both traditional and emerging industries, strengthening integration across industrial and supply chains, and elevating the quality of practical cooperation between China and Peru, as well as between China and Latin America.

China values its long-standing friendship with Peru and appreciates the decision by Peru's Congress to designate Feb 1 as China-Peru Fraternity Day, Xi said during the meeting. "With a shared commitment, I'm confident we can raise our comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights, benefiting both our peoples even more."

Boluarte rolled out the red carpet for the visiting Chinese president in front of the Government Palace of Peru in a ceremony that included a gun salute, a guard of honor and a military band.

She described Xi's visit as a new chapter in the history of the bilateral relationship, which reflects the firm commitment of both nations to "work together toward a shared future of prosperity and development".

"Today with your presence, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening and expanding our ties in the political, economic and cultural fields," she told the Chinese president.

Peru was one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic relations with China, and the relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013.

By

XU WEI and MO JINGXI in Lima

SOURCE China Daily

