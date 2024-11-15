Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Promotes Linda Davidson

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, the #2 U.S. retail mortgage lender, today announced the of veteran Linda Davidson to the pivotal role of President of National Branch Optimization – Operations.

With a remarkable 28-year career in the mortgage industry, including six successful years at Fairway, Davidson brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She has consistently excelled in various roles, including top Loan Originator, top Branch Manager, and top Area Leader. Additionally, her insights have been invaluable as a member of the Core Executive Advisory Team, where she has contributed her extensive origination and management expertise.

In her expanded role, Davidson will continue to lead her branches and region while spearheading strategic initiatives at the corporate level to drive operational efficiencies and solidify Fairway's position as the industry leader in operational support. By fostering collaboration between branches, loan officers, support teams, and the corporate office, Davidson aims to further enhance the company's ability to deliver exceptional service to clients as well as the street.

"Fairway's commitment to operational excellence and our core value of 'Speed to Respond' is unparalleled in the industry," said Davidson. "I am excited to work alongside our talented teams to further enhance our support systems and empower our branches and loan officers to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

"Linda embodies two of Fairway's most important Core Values – Humility and Creating an Amazing Experience for our customers," said Fairway CEO and Founder Steve Jacobson.

"Having Linda lead company-wide initiatives to improve our operations will result in an improved borrowing experience for our clients."

