LG XBOOM RNC9 The Perfect Party Companion

As the season for parties and gatherings is around the corner, LG's latest speaker, the LG XBOOM RNC9, is set to become the ultimate party companion with its range of party-friendly capabilities. Packing powerful into a stylish and aesthetically pleasing design, this new speaker will look as great as it sounds, making it a must-have for any coming functions.

The latest in LG's audio portfolio, the LG XBOOM RNC9, boasts superior sound quality with its Double Super Bass Boost and X-Shiny Woofer capabilities, which deliver big and powerful beats while generating airflow behind the speaker unit for thumbing bass.

But that's not all, as this speaker is a party by itself, thanks to its multicolor lighting that varies and changes according to the rhythm of the beat! Additionally, you can also pair up to 3 smartphones and use them as strobe lights in sync with the music, further adding to the party experience. You can also become a DJ from the comfort of your smartphone, using the DJ App to control the DJ pad on the speaker, just to control that perfect drop.

No speaker is complete without its connectivity options and the LG XBOOM RNC9 has a wide range of them. Be it via Bluetooth for smartphones, USBs or even FM Radio, your music will play at its best. You can also connect to 3 devices on Bluetooth and share playlists with the XBOOM app, allowing for a seamless playback experience. You can also connect two LG XBOOM RNC9s via Bluetooth to double the sound output! Want a more personal touch? You can also plug in your guitar to be the center of the party or pick up a microphone and use the Voice Canceller for the perfect karaoke experience.

A must-have at every party, both indoor and outdoor, the new LG XBOOM RNC9 is one Bluetooth speaker that can level up your parties and functions, making it an unforgettable experience for you and your friends and family.

To learn more about the LG XBOOM RNC9, click here: New LG XBOOM RNC9, 2024 | LG UAE

