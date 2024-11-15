The Third Day Of Crypto Cooling Off

Ethereum has pulled back to $3,000, losing 12% from its peak in a four-day correction. Local support could come from the 200-day average at $2,950, which coincides with the coin's support area from April to July this year.

The PEPE meme token has soared over the past two days, reaching a record capitalisation of over $9.6 billion and the 15th spot in the CoinMarketCap ranking. The coin surged after listing on several crypto platforms, including Robinhood and Coinbase.

K33 Research notes that bitcoin's correlation with gold fell to an 11-month low (-0.36). The divergence occurred after Trump won the presidential election. Since then, bitcoin has rallied 20% to a new ATH, while the precious metal has fallen 5% on the back of a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields.

According to a survey by digital bank Sygnum, 57% of institutional investors intend to increase their investments in cryptocurrencies. 65% of respondents are optimistic about the crypto market. According to 69% of respondents, high price volatility is the main barrier to entry into the crypto market.

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, said Bitcoin will reach $500,000 if the US creates a strategic reserve in the first cryptocurrency. US President-elect Donald Trump made a similar proposal during his election campaign.

According to HashKey Group, the Trump administration's friendly attitude towards cryptocurrencies will be one factor forcing China to lift restrictions on the cryptocurrency market.

Ethereum developers have unveiled the concept of 'smart transactions', bringing the realisation of the 'world computer' closer. Due to a more dynamic set of features, Smart Transactions (STXN) will significantly expand the range of applications and protocols.



The FxPro

Analyst Team