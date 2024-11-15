The Third Day Of Crypto Cooling Off
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market continues to cool for the third day in a row, falling 1.7% in the last 24 hours to $2.92 trillion. This is a retest of the lower end of a range that is seeing serious position shake-offs. This dynamic is also in line with the general risk-off sentiment that has prevailed in the markets this week. By the end of the week, we cannot rule out a deeper correction to the overall level of $2.73 trillion, which is the 61.8% level of the last growth impulse and the consolidation area of 10-11 November.
