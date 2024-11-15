ECCO Kids’ Winter Boots Are Crowned Testfakta’S Best In Test

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keeping little feet dry, warm and supported: the ECCO SNOW MOUNTAIN boot takes first place

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proud to keep the whole family on the go whatever the weather, ECCO is thrilled to announce that the ECCO Kids' SNOW MOUNTAIN boots have been awarded Best in Test in Swedish independent testing and research company Testfakta's comparative laboratory test, against eight competing brands.

Rigorously evaluated, the boots were tested for waterproofing, thermal insulation, breathability and drying ability, to see how they perform in typical winter conditions including snow, slush and wet weather. Testament to ECCO's enduring commitment to quality and pragmatism, durability and innovation, the SNOW MOUNTAIN boots excelled across all areas of testing – confirming their status as a smart, practical companion for navigating even the harshest winters.

Textile-lined for extra warmth with excellent grip on the PU and rubber sole, the SNOW MOUNTAIN boots also utilise the finely tuned, innovative ECCO FLUIDFORM® Direct Comfort Technology for a supremely comfortable and supportive fit. The waterproof PFAS-free membrane keeps feet dry. This style is awarded with Testfakta's prestigious quality label.

ECCO Kids' styles are accompanied by high-performance winter boots in adult sizes. The award-winning ECCO SNOW MOUNTAIN boots are available for kids in green, pink and black in sizes 24-35 and for juniors in pink and black in sizes 36-40. The collection is now available at ecco.com and in stores.

Founded in Denmark in 1963, ECCO is an iconic brand for the modern family. Based on minimalist Danish design, premium-quality leathers created at the brand's own tanneries and innovative technologies, ECCO's success stands on shoes that deliver all-day comfort.

