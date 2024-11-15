Qatar Central Bank Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR2.7 Billion
11/15/2024
QNA
Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 168 days,273 days, and 350 days worth QR 2.7 billion.
In a post on X platform on Thursday, QCB said that the treasury bills issued were distributed as follows: QR 500 million for a period of 7 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.9180 percent, QR 500 million for a period of 28 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.8960 percent, QR 500 billion for a period of 91 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.8370 percent, QR 500 billion for a period of 168 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7830 percent, QR 500 million for a period of 273 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7340 percent, and QR 200 million for a period of 350 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7120 percent.
According to QCB, the total auction bids for the treasury bills amounted to QR 10.5 billion.
