San Diego-Based Financial Platform Benji Launches State-Of-The-Art Services In Financial Literacy

- BenjiSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a mission to empower individuals toward long-lasting financial freedom, financial Benji is proud to officially launch their services at a time when many adults need it most. According to a 2023 study from Edward Jones and MIT's AgeLab Next360, 80% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 are struggling financially. As young adults grapple with excessive debt from student loans and other monetary burdens, the dream of financial freedom moves further away from reality.Benji, based in San Diego, California, offers a comprehensive approach to financial success through a suite of digital tools designed to make a lasting change in individuals' financial lives. A recent U.S. News analysis revealed that San Diego ranked No. 1 as the most expensive city in the country to live in. Through education, personalized guidance and strategic solutions, Benji aims to assist individuals in San Diego and beyond by creating a personalized path to financial success.“We believe financial freedom should be a basic right, and it is concerning how many adults are simply struggling to get by these days,” shared Benji's CEO.“We understand how overwhelming finances can be, and at Benji, we want to make individuals' financial journeys as seamless and approachable as possible through our state-of-the-art suite of services and expert coaches.”Benji members can access the platform's array of services that adapt and grow along with their unique needs. The platform provides members with innovative tools such as credit building, career development, attorney access and an exclusive perks and discounts program. Members can also enhance their financial literacy by scheduling an unlimited number of calls with Benji's expert financial coaches, who are there to assist members with any financial needs. Before someone signs up to become a Benji member, they can book a complimentary 30-minute consultation with a Benji Coach where they will discuss their current financial situation and receive personalized insights and actionable steps Benji can provide.A 2024 study from the Pew Research Center revealed that the majority of today's young adults remain financially dependent on their parents to some extent. To address this issue and pave the road to financial independence, Benji provides helpful services, including a credit builder tool that immediately begins boosting members' scores upon registration, and career development support that features assistance with professional cover letters and custom resumes created by the Benji team. Unlike competitors, the experts at Benji are fully immersed in the job-hunting process. From finding job openings to tips and tricks for a successful interview, members will have access to professional career advisors every step of the way.Benji also offers a convenient, customizable dashboard with budgeting tools where members generate their own budgeting plan. By inputting their personal financial information, members can use Benji's dashboard to guide their spending, accumulate savings, potentially increase their credit score and more. All of these features are also available on the Benji App, allowing for easy, on-the-go access to financial assistance wherever members are.Thanks to years in the industry, Benji also offers access to attorneys that can assist members with any challenging financial questions or situations that may arise and require legal assistance. Members can access Benji's legal services for an array of topics such as consumer protection, bankruptcy, personal injury, trust and estates, employment issues and more.While members use Benji to work on their finances, they can also enjoy access to exclusive discounts on everyday items such as groceries and home essentials. As members achieve their financial goals, they can then spend wisely on exciting activities like concerts, adventures and travel - all through Benji's special access. On average, Benji members save approximately $2,500 annually on food and travel costs.In a world of financial instability, Benji is proud to debut their services to aid individuals from all walks of life. Going beyond financial assistance, Benji strives to provide members with expert guidance and strategic solutions for life's most significant decisions. From building a credit score to long-term financial wealth, Benji is built to grow and adapt alongside its members and their unique journeys.To get started, everyone is invited to book a complimentary 30-minute consultation with a Benji coach on their site. For more information on Benji, visit BenjiWorks . For media inquiries or additional information, please contact .... Esta información está disponible en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.###About BenjiBenji is a one-of-a-kind platform with a mission to create lasting financial freedom for all. With support from financial experts, Benji supplies individuals with the assistance and opportunities they need to achieve long-term financial freedom. Their exclusive suite of services includes educational tools, budgeting resources, legal assistance and personalized coaching geared to assist individuals with their financial wellness. Through the Benji app, individuals can track their financial journey and earn daily scores based on their earnings, spending and progress on payments. Think of Benji as your personal and portable financial fitness trainers that are there to help you achieve your financial goals every step of the way. For more information, visit BenjiWorks.

