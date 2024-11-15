Heat Holders® Unveils 2024-2025 Product Line Just In Time For Winter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Heat Holders® is Committed to Comfort Through Innovative Thermal Solutions

Heat Holders® – the maker of the world's warmest thermal socks – is excited to announce the addition of a new line of products designed to keep people cozy and comfortable as the chilly season approaches. The new releases of Heat Holders® renowned thermal socks, accessories, blankets and throws will keep you covered in warmth, softness and comfort from head to toe despite the cold conditions.

"Every product we create is designed with our customers' comfort in mind," said Heat Holders. "Our latest launch is a direct response to customer feedback, enabling us to develop products that truly resonate with their needs-items they'll not only use but also enjoy. We're committed to continuously enhancing our offerings to ensure that every piece brings warmth and comfort into their lives."

New products include:



Heat Holders® Men's Lucas Cream Socks

Heat Holders® Women's Anna Hat

Heat Holders® Boys Discovery Gloves

Heat Holders® Women's Selina Socks

Heat Holders® Girls Glacier Peak Gloves

Heat Holders® Boys Gavin Hat

Heat Holders® Girls Crystal Mountain Hat

Heat Holders® Men's Hayden Slipper

Heat Holders® Women's Torrey Gloves Heat Holders® Men's Rocky Balaclava

Heat Holders® socks are made with a proprietary three-stage process designed to provide warmth in every pair. The advanced thermal yarns offer superior softness and moisture-wicking breathability. These yarns are long-looped and intensely brushed to create a super soft cushioned pile that enhances thermal insulation by maximizing the warm air held next to the skin ensuring unbeatable warmth and all-day comfort in every pair of socks.

All Heat Holder® accessories are made with HeatWeaver® lining, a remarkably soft, plush lining that traps warm air next to the skin keeping you warmer for longer. The wide range of hats and gloves and other accessories on offer means you'll find a style that suits your taste and keeps you comfortable in the colder months.

Heat Holders® has released a new line of slippers made with HeatWeaver® lining. Designed to be a to keep your feet "toesty" warm in the home, these slippers are versatile enough to be worn outside to grab the paper or step outside with the dog. These slippers also extend the life of your Heat Holders® socks in homes where there are rougher surfaces.

About Heat Holders

Internationally recognized as the world's warmest socks, Heat Holders® socks are over 7x warmer than regular cotton socks and 3x warmer than ordinary thermal socks. Heat Holders® are specially developed with super soft advanced thermal yarn which provides high performance insulation against the cold. Available in 3 different warmth profiles-ORIGINALTM, LITETM & ULTRA LITETM-you can choose the warmth level that's right for how cold you feel.

With Heat Holders®, give the perfect gift of warmth! Heat Holders® socks, hats, and gloves make for a fun and thoughtful stocking stuffer, or the perfect holiday gift for a loved one, friend or colleague.

