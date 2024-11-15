Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Wheel Attachment For Commercial Jet Aircrafts (OCM-1664)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Commercial jet aircrafts typically only get 100 miles (100 landings) out of their tires. We wanted to create a simple and inexpensive attachment for aircraft wheels to begin wheel rotation prior to touchdown to stop leaving (rubber) on the runway," said one of two inventors, from Riverside, Calif., "so we invented the NO/ LOW SKID DEVICE. Our design helps prevent tires from being scorched and worn excessively during landing, which ultimately helps save costs on tires."

The patented invention provides a wheel attachment designed to spin commercial jet aircraft tires prior to landing. In doing so, it helps minimize wear and tear on tire tread, bearings, landing gear, and other components. As a result, it would protect and preserve the tires, which would extend tire life, saving costs for airlines and reducing rubber waste. The invention features a weatherproof, single piece design with no moving parts that is easy to install in 10 minutes, so it is ideal for manufacturers of aircrafts and aircraft tires, the military, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1664, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

