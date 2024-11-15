Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pet Feeder System (NJR-149)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and effective way to keep pet dishes from moving around while eating or drinking since my

rottweiler puppy made the worst mess while using their bowl and I knew something had to be done," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., "so I invented the STAY IN PLACE FEEDER. My design helps keep the bowls in place, so pets do not displace food from the kitchen or other designated flat feeding areas."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved food and water system for pets. In doing so, it ensures the unit remains securely in place. As a result, it prevents bowls from sliding or moving on the floor, and it reduces messes and waste. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-149, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

