Trugolf Announces 82% YOY Third Quarter Sales Growth

“This strong third quarter growth is a direct result of the significant investment we have made in our technology over the past two years,“said Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones.“We believe this is just the beginning of a dynamic growth period for TruGolf and the sports technology industry. In addition to our hardware and software sales, our franchise concept, launched in the third quarter, has an initial 120 franchise locations committed to coming online all throughout the United States. This franchise initiative represents the future of how users will engage with the sport and adds significant tailwinds to our growing technology sales. The enthusiastic adoption of our new Hardware, Software, and Web products, combined with the enthusiasm for our franchise concept, have led us to increase our full year revenue target and EBIDTA goals for 2024.”

Revised Outlook:



Total revenue for end of 2024 is expected to grow by 9%-13% as compared to end of 2023 levels. EBITDA for the second half of 2024 is estimated to range between $1,100,000 to $1,500,000, showing a return to profitability following significant investments made over the past two years in technology designed to drive significant, future growth and expansion opportunities.

Financial Operations:



Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 69% as compared to 55 % in the third quarter of 2023.

Year to date gross margin was 66% as compared to 67% during the same period in 2023.

Operating income for third quarter 2024 hit $872,000, an increase of 137% compared to the third quarter 2023 operating loss of ($2.3 million).

The 2024 year to date operating loss is 87% lower at ($856,000) as compared to ($6.8 million) for the same period in 2023.

Year to date 2024 compensation expenses decreased by $1.5 million as compared to the same period in 2023.

Year to date 2024 SGA expenses also declined by $4.1 million as compared to the same period in 2023.

Free cash flow year to date 2024 was $3.1 million as compared to ($6.1 million) during the same period in 2023. EBITDA year to date 2024 is ($277,000) inclusive of $306,539 of franchising expenses and zero franchising revenue recognized. Excluding franchising expenses, EBITDA it is slightly positive year to date 2024.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute“forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's forecasts for total sales and EBITDA discussed above. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in the Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors sections of the Company's S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events.

About TruGolf, Inc.:

TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy. From innovative uses for AI to build content and enhanced image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since TruGolf's founding it has redefined what is possible with golf through technology. TruGolf's suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make the game easier to Play, Improve and Enjoy.





TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023