Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Quebec Carbonate Interview

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Iggy Tan, recently participated in an interview titled "Quebec Carbonate" on the Rock Stock channel Podcast.
The interview emphasises the Company's strategic choice to focus on lithium carbonate over hydroxide, reflecting shifting market demand towards safer and cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Mr Tan outlines the competitive advantages of Quebec for lithium processing, including access to inexpensive hydro power, lower labor costs (vs Australia), proximity to mines, and favourable tariff conditions. He reports strong financial projections of the Company's PFS based on conservative pricing assumptions, indicating a robust internal rate of return and payback period for their operations.
The interview underscores the urgency and growth potential for lithium supply chains outside of China, positioning Lithium Universe as a key player in this sector.
