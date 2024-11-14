Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Quebec Carbonate Interview

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Iggy Tan, recently participated in an interview titled "Quebec Carbonate" on the Rock Stock Podcast.

The interview emphasises the Company's strategic choice to focus on lithium carbonate over hydroxide, reflecting shifting demand towards safer and cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Mr Tan outlines the competitive advantages of Quebec for lithium processing, including access to inexpensive hydro power, lower costs (vs Australia), proximity to mines, and favourable tariff conditions. He reports strong financial projections of the Company's PFS based on conservative pricing assumptions, indicating a robust internal rate of return and payback period for their operations.

The interview underscores the urgency and growth potential for lithium supply chains outside of China, positioning Lithium Universe as a key player in this sector.

Alex Hanly Chief Executive Officer Lithium Universe Limited Tel: +61 448 418 725 Email: ... Iggy Tan Chairman Lithium Universe Limited Email: ...