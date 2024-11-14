Nanovations' Next Gen Glass Coatings: More Durable, Less Dust

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Nanovations Pty Ltd, a leading innovator in nanotechnology, is proud to announce the launch of its next generation glass coating products.

- Harry StulajterSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nanovations Pty Ltd, a leading innovator in nanotechnology, is proud to announce the launch of its next generation glass coating products. The new formula offers unparalleled durability, hydrophobic properties, dust-repelling capabilities, and crystal-clear clarity, setting a new standard in glass protection.Nanovations' latest innovation is designed to safeguard glass surfaces against harsher environmental factors, including scratches, chemical damage, extreme weather conditions, and airborne pollutants. The advanced nanotechnology employed in this product creates a robust, invisible shield that significantly enhances the longevity and appearance of glass surfaces.With its inorganic composition, the product exhibits remarkable UV resistance, ensuring its durability for more than a decade on glass surfaces. The product can handle more extreme high dust environments, more regular cleaning cycles and regular dust removal, high water pressure, brushes and is highly chemical resistant. The target markets for this product include buildings and constructions, solar panels and solar mirrors, as well as some military, mining and marine applications.Key Benefits of Nanovations' Glass Coating:Unmatched Durability: Resists scratches, abrasions, and other forms of wear and tear.Superior Hydrophobicity: Repels water and other liquids, reducing water spots and improving visibility.Enhanced Dust Repellency: Minimizes dust and dirt adhesion, keeping surfaces cleaner for longer.Crystal-Clear Clarity: Maintains the original appearance of glass surfaces.Easy to Apply: Simple application process for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.Long-Lasting Protection: Provides enduring protection against environmental damage.Rigorous Testing and Validation:Like no other, Nanovations' glass coating has undergone extensive independent testing to validate its exceptional performance:1000-Hour Accelerated UV Weathering Chamber: No loss of water contact angle, demonstrating exceptional durability and resistance to UV radiation.Solar Radiation Aging (EN-1096-3): No loss of function, ensuring long-lasting performance under harsh solar conditions.Salt Spray Test (EN 1096-2:2012): 21-day test conducted by the GRI, Italy, confirming no loss of repellent function.Glass Hardening Measurements: LG Laboratory, South Korea, verified an increase in glass hardness after application of the coating."We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge glass coating solution to the market," said Harry Stulajter, Managing Director at Nanovations. "Our commitment to innovation and rigorous testing has resulted in a product that not only protects glass surfaces but also enhances their overall performance and appearance."Nanovations' glass coating is ideal for a wide range of applications, including automotive glass, marine vessels, architectural glass, and solar panels. Its versatility and effectiveness make it a valuable asset for individuals and businesses alike.For more information visit our websites Nanovations or href=".au" rel="external nofollow" coAbout Nanovations Pty LtdNanovations Pty Ltd is a pioneering company dedicated to harnessing the power of nanotechnology to create innovative products that enhance everyday surfaces and materials. With a focus on research and development, Nanovations strives to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and industries worldwide.

