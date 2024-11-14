Saudi Arabia, UK Seek To Promote Defense Cooperation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Saudi of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received his British counterpart John Healey on Thursday to discuss the Saudi-British strategic partnership and explore ways to enhance defense cooperation. They also reviewed the joint efforts to address regional challenges and ensure security and stability on both regional and global levels, according to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) mmg

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.