Pacific Rim Powerhouse Loses Steam: APEC Growth Falls Behind Global Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world's most dynamic economic region faces a stark reality shift. APEC economies, representing 60% of global and half of world trade, will grow slower than the rest of the world.



Economic forecasts indicate a gradual slowdown for the region. Projections show growth rates decreasing to 3.1% in 2025. The medium-term outlook suggests a further reduction to 2.7%. These figures fall short of global averages. Worldwide growth is expected to reach 3.2% in 2025 and 3.1% from 2027 to 2029.



Trade restrictions among members have jumped 25% since 2019, from 276 to 345 measures, while countermeasures surged 28%, showing rising protectionism, according to a recent APEC report.



China, APE 's largest economy, exemplifies these challenges. Its growth will drop from 4.8% in 2024 to 4.3% in 2025, dragged down by property market troubles.



Meanwhile, the U.S. expects a modest 2.5% growth in 2024, reflecting broader regional headwinds. Some bright spots exist. Southeast Asian economies maintain 5%+ growth rates.







Regional inflation has cooled from 5.9% in January 2023 to 2.8% in June 2024. Twenty APEC currencies have strengthened against the USD, suggesting underlying resilience.

Pacific Rim's Economic Deceleration

Trade patterns show mixed signals. While merchandise exports grew 3.9% in volume and 1.6% in value during Q1 2024, rising protectionism threatens future growth.



Mexico and Vietnam benefit from supply chain shifts, but overall regional integration faces challenges. This economic deceleration marks a historic shift.



Never before has the Pacific Rim, traditionally the world's growth engine, lagged behind global averages. The implications ripple through global markets, affecting everything from technology supply chains to commodity prices.



For businesses and investors, this new reality demands attention. When economies controlling 60% of global GDP slow down, everyone feels the impact.



Understanding these structural changes becomes crucial for navigating the world's most economically significant region. The path ahead looks challenging.



APEC must balance geopolitical tensions with economic cooperation while addressing aging populations and technological disruption. Their success or failure will shape global economic patterns for years to come.

MENAFN14112024007421016031ID1108888324