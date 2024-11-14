DARLING INGREDIENTS DRIVERS OVERWHELMINGLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Drivers Being Pushed to Picket Line by Company's Failure to Offer a Fair Contract

GRAPELAND, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 17 Darling Ingredients drivers in Grapeland, Texas, has voted nearly unanimously to authorize a strike. These workers haul and recycle poultry byproducts from slaughterhouses.

"We are fighting for a decent contract that increases our wages and improves our working conditions and benefits," said Jeremiah McKenzie, a driver at Darling Ingredients. "But since we voted to join the Teamsters, management has refused to negotiate with us in good faith."

While this group unionized with the Teamsters in January, Darling Ingredients has slow-walked negotiations and failed to offer them a deal that meets their needs.

"We are absolutely dedicated to getting these workers a fair contract," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "We have always had a productive relationship with Darling Ingredients, and we hope the company gets back to its roots before they force our members to strike all across the country."

If Darling Ingredients forces these workers to strike, picket lines could extend to other Teamsters-represented facilities nationwide.

"Our members are prepared to do whatever it takes to get the deal they deserve," said Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745 and Teamsters Southern Region International Vice President. "Darling Ingredients is going to have a big problem on their hands if they don't get serious."

