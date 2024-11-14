The Dollar Has Reached Range Limits
Date
11/14/2024 2:12:02 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The US dollar continues to strengthen. Since the beginning of the week, the Dollar index has gained just over 1.5%. However, the momentum behind this move deserves attention. From the lows at the end of September, the Dollar Index has risen almost 7%, taking it straight from the bottom of the trading range of the last two years to the top. Now, all eyes are on whether the bullish move will continue at the key resistance level of the last two years. The next move will be decisive.
MENAFN14112024000156011031ID1108887578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.