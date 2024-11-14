Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) And Verizon Partner To Elevate Autonomous Security With 4G And 5G Connectivity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) has teamed up with Verizon Business to enhance the deployment of its K5 security robots and K1 emergency communication devices across commercial and sites. Powered by Verizon's secure LTE, with future 5G integration, Knightscope's autonomous K5 robot now holds a FedRAMP ATO designation, reinforcing its suitability for high-security environments like Veterans Affairs facilities. The K5 and K1 devices, supported by Verizon's network, deliver 24/7 connectivity for real-time data, monitoring, and emergency response functions. This partnership aligns with Verizon's expanded role in supporting VA facilities, underscoring its commitment to advanced, resilient safety technologies.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

