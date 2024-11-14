Jordan Post Alerts Customers To Phoney Messages
11/14/2024 2:02:15 PM
Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- The Jordan Post Company has issued a warning about text messages that purport to be from the company and claim that delivery details are missing.
In a statement released Thursday, the corporation affirmed that Jordan Post does not send these kinds of messages or ask for any financial
information through text messages.
Jordan Post emphasized that any correspondence of this nature should be ignored, deleted, and not interacted with in any way.
Additionally, it called customer service at 062005777 to confirm the legitimacy of the communications.
