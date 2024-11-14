(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rise in preference for carpool & bike pool services among regular office commuters is factor contributing toward growth of ride hailing & ride sharing services.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Global Taxi Market Projected to Reach USD 120.89 Billion by 2027, Registering CAGR of 12.3%. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global Taxi Market was valued at $69.18 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $120.89 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Pages Now:Increase in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, surge in demand from online taxi booking channels, and rise in cost of vehicle ownership drive the growth of the global taxi market. However, improvement in public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services create new opportunities in the coming years.A taxi or a cab conveys passengers between locations of their choice. This differs from public transport, as here the pick-up and drop-off locations are decided by the customer provider, and not by the service provider. There are various distinct forms of taxi, which includes limousines, hackney carriages and private hire vehicles including passenger car, motorcycle, scooters, minivan, van, buses & coaches, auto rikshaw, bicycles, and tricycles.The key players profiled in this report includeANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lyft, Inc, FREE NOW, Gett, Grab, Nihon Kotsu Co., Ltd, Curb Mobility, Dubai Taxi Corporation, Bolt Technology OU, Uber Technologies Inc, Careem, Maxi Mobility Spain, S.L., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Gojek Tech, YandexA passenger can book or hail a taxi ride via a call & message, or by going directly to the service provider's physical location and with the help of a smartphone application or website using internet, which is also known as e-hailing. Also, customer can hire a taxi for a decided route, which would be pre-defined by the passenger.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:By service type, the taxi market is segregated into ride hailing and ride sharing. The ride haling segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to increase in cost of vehicle ownership, the need for reducing traffic for environmental concern, and government regulations promoting ride hailing options.Based on service type, the ride-hailing segment held the largest market share, accounting for more than half of the global taxi market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in cost of vehicle ownership, need for reducing traffic for environmental concerns, and government regulations to promote ride-hailing options. However, the ride-sharing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the preference for carpool and bike pool services among the regular office commuters.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Based on region, LAMEA, followed by North America, is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for alternative transportation, rapid urbanization, and digitization. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global taxi market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to rapid adoption rate of ride-sharing services among customers in countries such as India, Vietnam, China, and Singapore.The key players operating in the taxi market are ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, Careem, Curb Mobility, Dubai Taxi Corporation, FREE NOW, Gett, Gojek Tech, Grab, Lyft, Inc, Maxi Mobility Spain, S.L., Nihon Kotsu Co., Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., and Yandex.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Air Taxi Market -Electric Vehicle Market -Solar Boat Market -ATV and UTV Market -About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 