The addition of Rudy to the Accruit Business Development team will be instrumental in driving growth in key sectors.

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, a national qualified intermediary (QI) and leader in 1031 exchange solutions across the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Rudy Krupka as Business Development Director. Based in Denver, Colorado, Krupka will spearhead Accruit's initiatives to expand its footprint in oil & and renewal sectors, focusing on customer growth, strategic partnerships, and elevating Accruit's industry-leading 1031 exchange solutions.

Accruit Welcomes Rudy Krupka as New Business Development Director to Lead Growth Initiatives for Accruit's National 1031 Exchange Solutions

With over three decades of experience in business development, Krupka has held key positions in several leading financial and real estate firms. His previous roles include VP of Business Development at Purple Land Management and EVP of Sales and Marketing Director at Attorneys Title Guaranty Fund, where he successfully built a multi-million-dollar pipeline driving significant revenue growth and established strong industry partnerships. His extensive knowledge in real estate and commitment to client satisfaction make him a tremendous asset to the Accruit team.

As a seasoned professional in real estate, Krupka will leverage his industry knowledge and national connections to build on Accruit's established reputation and help clients seamlessly navigate the complexities of tax-deferred exchanges. In addition to targeting untapped sectors, he will support Accruit's commitment to superior customer experience and innovative solutions in the 1031 industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rudy Krupka to the Accruit team," said Steve Holtkamp, Senior Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer. "His expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to grow Accruit's footprint to untouched markets by providing unmatched expertise and trusted guidance to investors nationwide."

About Accruit

Accruit, an Inspira Financial Solution, is a leading full service Qualified Intermediary and developer of the industry's only patented 1031 Exchange technology. Founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, Accruit has gained the trust of thousands of clients and become a leader in the industry through its highly credentialed experts, consistent delivery of service, innovative technologies, robust security protocols and financial strength. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Karlee Kilbey

3038657321--br-uit

