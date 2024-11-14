Celebrate A Magical Holiday At The Marker Hotel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dickensian Carolers, Festive Decor & Cocktails, Customizable Holiday Packages, and a Partnership with A.C.T.'s "A Whynot Christmas Carol"

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into a world of holiday enchantment at The Marker Hotel ( ) in San Francisco just off Union Square, where the spirit of Charles Dickens fills the air and holiday cheer abounds. From holiday decorations and activations inside-and-out, a special theatre package with American Conservatory Theatre (A.C.T) for their production of "A Whynot Christmas Carol" , in-lobby carolers, festive cocktails inspired by family recipes to customizable event packages for all celebrations, The Marker is the perfect destination to experience the holiday magic of the season.

"We are thrilled to create a truly immersive holiday experience this year, one designed for our local residents and out-of-town visitors alike," said

Brian Fenwick, Managing Director of The Marker Hotel . "We are decking our halls with music, mirth and a plethora of merry cocktails. Plus, our association with A.C.T. reflects our commitment to honoring San Francisco's artistic legacy, and we can't wait for guests to feel the magic of the holidays through this unique collaboration."

Throughout the Holiday Season, guests are invited to savor seasonal cocktails at The Marker's signature hotel,

Tratto, with musical accompaniment by the award-winning including Mistletoe Carolers. Tratto's special holiday cocktail menu includes:

Dickensian Eggnog: A rich, creamy, nonalcoholic delight based on the chef's family recipe, perfect on its own or spiked with your favorite holiday spirit.

Gingerbread Martini: Vodka, crème de cacao, gingerbread syrup, half and half, topped with whipped cream and a gingerbread cookie for an irresistible holiday treat.

Spiced Cranberry Rum Old Fashioned: A blend of spiced rum, orange juice, clove and cinnamon syrup, cranberry juice, and bitters, garnished with orange peel, fresh cranberries, and a cinnamon stick. The holiday cocktail menu will launch on November 22 just in time for A.C.T's open night on November 26.

Adding to the ambiance,

Dickensian carolers will serenade guests with classic holiday tunes on the following Friday and Saturday evenings: December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 . Catch these enchanting performances from 4pm – 7pm, a perfect prelude or encore to the nearby A.C.T. production.

"It's going to be a Dickens of a good time,"

laughed Tim Salaver, director of

the Mistletoe Carolers . "The Marker's classic architecture lends itself to the traditional and contemporary

sounds of our group, making for a perfect prelude to an evening of Victorian

Holiday festiveness."

The Mistletoe Carolers has been the premier entertainment solution for the holidays since 2016 with over 70 professional singers performing for over 300 events throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area from San Jose to St. Helena and from San Francisco to Stockton.

"We love our partnership with The Marker Hotel," says Salaver, "and our singers love the ambience and the decorations that fill the lobby."

In an exciting new dining pairing with San Francisco's acclaimed

A.C.T. (American Conservatory Theater) , The Marker brings the magic of "A Whynot Christmas Carol" to life just steps away from the theater's historic stage. This fresh and heartwarming production of the Dickens classic runs from November 26 through December 24 and guests staying at The Marker can enjoy exclusive offerings inspired by the show.

Book Your Holiday Event at The Marker:

For a memorable holiday party, The Marker offers fully customizable packages. From intimate dinners and lively happy hours to glamorous receptions for groups of 15 to 350, our event spaces are designed to make holiday gatherings unforgettable. For a unique twist, The Marker's entertainment partner, Dinner Detective, offers a thrilling Murder Mystery experience with curated cocktails and a delectable menu. For more information on The Marker's holiday offerings, visit

