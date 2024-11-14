Connections Education Center Elects New Board Officers To Lead Expansion For Students With Autism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Kridel, CPA of Delray Beach, Incoming President/Chair of Connections Education Center Board of Directors

A Title I nonprofit school in Palm Beach County announces the election of new board officers who will lead the school during a pivotal expansion.

- Michael Kridel, CPA, Connections' Board President/ChairWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Connections Education Center of the Palm Beaches, a Title I nonprofit school dedicated to empowering students with autism, announces the election of new officers to its board of directors who will lead the school during a pivotal expansion. Michael Kridel of Delray Beach will serve as president/chair, Valerie Silverman of West Palm Beach as secretary and Anthony Greene of Palm Beach Gardens as treasurer. Each brings extensive experience in corporate and nonprofit leadership as well as a deep commitment to the school's mission.Michael Kridel, a CPA with Michael Kridel LLC and financial forensic investigator who is well-known for advancing ethics in the workplace, has served on the school's board for seven years and brings over 30 years of expertise in public accounting. In his new role as board president/chair, Kridel aims to guide the school as it responds to a growing need.“With autism now affecting 1 out of every 36 children in America, more families than ever need effective autism education and services,” says Kridel.“We want to be able to help more students and need to expand beyond our current facilities that are at capacity.”Valerie Silverman, MSW, has been a member of the school's board for four years and has helped shape development programs. She is an experienced educational sales consultant who has advised more than 300 schools across Florida, focusing on enhancing educational opportunities. She is actively involved in numerous community groups across Palm Beach County. Her leadership and extensive nonprofit experience will continue to benefit Connections Education Center as she steps into the role of board secretary.Anthony Greene brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance and private equity-owned companies to the role of treasurer during his second year on the school's board. Greene, who frequently volunteers at the school and advocates for this nonprofit in the community, brings extensive experience leading nonprofits through strategic expansions.“This is a pivotal period for our school as we work to meet the needs of the growing number of students with autism in Palm Beach County,” says Debra Johnson, executive director and principal of Connections Education Center.“We're grateful to have the guidance and expertise of these leaders and our entire board of directors as we strive to help more families in need.”About Connections:Connections is a nonprofit educational center that delivers high-quality, specialized instruction to students with autism in Palm Beach County. The organization serves students ages 3-22 years and offers an innovative day program for adults with autism. Some 85% of the center's students live below the poverty line and 94% come from minority families. Learn more at connectedpb .# # #

Amy Thompson

Connections Education Center of the Palm Beaches

+1 561-328-6044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.