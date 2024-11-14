Travel Bag Market CAGR To Be At 7.3% From 2024 To 2033 USD 48.3 Billion Industry Revenue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By luggage type, the duffle segment lead in terms of“travel bag share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“travel bag market " was valued at $24.0 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $48.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2033.A travel bag is a portable container designed to carry personal belongings, clothing, and other essentials during travel. Travel bags come in various shapes, sizes, and materials to accommodate different types of journeys, ranging from short trips to extended vacations. They include suitcases, backpacks, duffel bags, tote bags, and garment bags, each serving specific purposes, such as ease of transport, protection of contents, or convenience. These bags often feature compartments, zippers, handles, and wheels to enhance functionality and ease of use.Download Report (256 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe travel bag market is segmented on the basis of material, luggage type, price range, distribution channel and region. By material, it is divided into hard side, and soft side. By luggage type, it is divided into duffle, trolley, and backpacks. By price range, it is segregated premium, medium range, and low range. By distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, factory outlets, online stores, and others. By region, the market is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, factory outlets, online stores, and others. Among these, specialty store segment dominated the market share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The specialty store segment has dominated the travel bags market due to its focus on expertise, curated selections, and superior customer service. These stores specialize in travel bags and related accessories, offering expert advice and personalized service that help customers make informed decisions. They provide a carefully chosen range of high-quality, often exclusive or premium products that are not available in general retail outlets, attracting consumers seeking unique or high-end options in Travel Bag Industry. The superior in-store experience, with knowledgeable staff and well-designed displays, enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty, increasing the Travel Bag Market growth.Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific dominated the market share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has dominated the travel bag market share due to rapid economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and a burgeoning middle class, particularly in countries like China and India. High levels of domestic and international travel, driven by tourism and business, fuel the demand for travel bags and providing Travel Bag Market opportunities. Urbanization and modernization have heightened the focus on lifestyle and fashion, increasing the need for stylish and functional travel bags. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce has made travel bags more accessible and competitively priced, while cultural emphasis on travel further drives demand.The key players profiled in the report are Delsey SA., VIP Industries, TGHI, Inc., Samsonite, Ace Co. Ltd., U.S. Luggage Company, LVMH Group, Travelpro Products, Inc., Rimowa GmbH, and Kering SA.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here atKey Findings of The StudyBy material, the soft segment dominated the global market in 2023, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the travel bags market forecast period.By luggage type, the duffle segment lead in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.By distribution channel, the specialty store segment held the major share in the market in 2023, and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period.?By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest market share in 2023.Key TakeawaysThe travel bag market study covers 20 countries. Key TakeawaysThe travel bag market study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($Million) for the projected period 2023-2033.More than 1, 500 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global markets and to assist stakeholders in making educated decisions in order to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.

