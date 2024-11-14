United Nations Selects Duquesne To Help Bring Peace To Peacekeepers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when multiple wars are waging, United Nations peacekeepers find themselves in incredibly stressful situations. To aid the mental of its peacekeepers, the U.N. has looked to Duquesne University's Partnership in Education (PIE) for help.

The organization is providing the U.N.'s Division of Healthcare Management & Occupational Safety and Health with its popular YouTube videos on mindfulness, which focus on calming emotions and anxiety. The videos are available on the U.N.'s Digital Mental Health Platforms and will be available worldwide for U.N. Uniformed Personnel.

"We are thrilled that the U.N. has selected our videos to assist their personnel, who face difficult and stressful situations daily," said PIE Director Dr. John Pollock. "One of our goals is to help increase health literacy through our various resources. It's an honor to be asked to help these brave individuals, who work to keep people safe in dangerous places across the globe."

The videos are embedded on the U.N.'s MindCompanion app to help assist UN personnel

who may not have ready access to the internet. The MindCompanion app is available to everyone for free.

Pollock, a biology professor and award-winning educator, founded the Partnership in Education to improve STEM education and health literacy. Working together with Dr. Brinley Kantorski and local artists, they create innovative educational products including apps, games and videos, that can be found on their site.

The organization's YouTube channel has over 11,000 subscribers and 2 million views.

