Alumni And Former Baseball Player Publishes Book 'Movies With Balls'

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UTPB Alumni Kyle Bandujo has published a book titled“Movies with Balls: The Greatest Sports Movies of All Time Analyzed and Illustrated.”From Boerne, Texas, Bandujo was on the baseball team from 2009-2014. He graduated in 2014 with a degree in marketing.kylebandujopic.jpg“At UTPB I made lifelong friends and had some of the best times of my life,” said Bandujo.Bandujo says the book is for any fan of sports or pop culture. The book covers movies like“Bull Durham,”“The Sandlot,” and“Bend it like Beckham.”“My creative partner Rick Bryson, who did all the visuals in the book and full layout, wondered what the physical tickets to famous sports movie showdowns like Rocky v. Drago or Average Joes v. Globo Gym would've looked like. Rick and I connected on this idea and turned that concept into a book that serves as an appreciation and breakdown of 26 of the greatest sports movies of all-time,” said Bandujo.He says the visuals make it a book you can flip through and dive into a chapter on whim.“I've always loved sports and pop culture, and the blending of the two. I've spent years podcasting about sports movies and really enjoyed being able to dive into why we always revisit these films,” said Bandujo.Bandujo says he will always consider Odessa a second home. The book is available anywhere books are sold.

