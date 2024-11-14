OWLS Launches 'Thriving-Informed Practices' Certificate Training In Partnership With EAPA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OWLS and the EAPA announce new certificate program:“Thriving-Informed Practices: Provider Tools for Presence, Resilience, and Positive Growth."

- Dr. Joel BennettFLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Organizational and Wellness Systems (OWLS ), in partnership with the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA ), announces the launch of a new certificate program:“Thriving-Informed Practices: Provider Tools for Presence, Resilience, and Positive Growth." This six-session, interactive course begins on January 9, 2025, and is available to EAPA members and non-members alike. This certificate training emphasizes evidence-based, thriving-informed approaches that equip mental health and wellness professionals with the ability to support clients in moving from stress to resilience and, ultimately, to thriving. Given the rising importance of positive mental health research-encompassing resilience, neuroplasticity, and post-traumatic growth-this training provides timely tools to meet today's demand for resilience-building within workplace and organizational contexts.Geared toward professionals in employee assistance, mental health, wellness, coaching, human resources, and related fields, the program offers a comprehensive framework and practical tools to strengthen resilience at multiple levels: individual, team, and organizational.Course Outcomes: Participants will gain essential competencies, including:.Identifying varying levels of resilience and understanding the neurological underpinnings of resilient functioning..Recognizing resilience factors across organizational levels and applying a resilience-informed perspective within diverse work cultures..Implementing a core cognitive-behavioral strategy to navigate stress and foster positive growth..Utilizing a suite of tools designed to support resilience development for individuals and groups..Applying personal insights to enhance professional resilience coaching skills.“Today's workforce challenges make it vital for employees at every level to have the guidance and tools to build resilience, stay present, and drive personal and professional growth,” says Dr. Joel Bennett, founder and CEO of OWLS.“We're thrilled to partner with EAPA on this essential and accessible training, enabling them to gain certification in evidence-based, 'thriving-informed' practices and making a meaningful impact in the lives of the clients they support.”Course Structure: The first cohort runs from January through February 2025, offering 12 hours of credentialing credits through CHES/MCHES, CDR, HR, NBHWC, CEAP, and others. Over six sessions, participants meet virtually on Zoom, attending one 90-minute class weekly and engaging in two 60-minute peer practice sessions between classes to reinforce concepts and complete assignments..Session 1 - Introduction to Resilience:.Session 2 - Individual, Team, And Organizational Resilience:.Session 3 - Applying Mastery Coaching to Resilience, Engaging Others, and.Practice Resilience:.Session 4 - The Personal Journey of Presence:.Session 5 - Applying Brain Science: Deep Dive into the Nine 'Fs' of.Flourishing:.Session 6 - Final Integration/Final Sharings:Julie Fabsik-Swarts, CEO of EAPA, highlights the program's relevance: "This training meets a pressing need within employee assistance and beyond, providing a structured pathway to foster resilience in today's highly-demanding workplace environments. The partnership between OWLS and EAPA will provide professionals with crucial skills to create impactful, lasting change for their clients and organizations."About OWLSSince 1990, OWLS has helped businesses understand, improve, and maintain the positive feedback system between worker health and total organizational health. Their work, based on scientific research, is customized to meet each business's unique set of needs, risks, and current level of wellness. OWLS uses a variety of tools to help, including employee surveys, culture audits, workshops, coaching at all levels (worker to executive), team retreats, design of assessment or performance appraisal systems, and policy development. OWLS' previous clients include organizations in federal and local governments, military, hospitality/hotel, healthcare, construction, police and 9-1-1, professional organizations, and higher education. For more, visit

