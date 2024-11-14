International Officials Visit Qatar's Pavilion At COP29

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Subaie met with a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, Ambassadors, and senior international officials during their visit to the State of Qatar's pavilion participating in the 29th of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29) held in Azerbaijan from Nov. 11-22.

During the visit, the guests were briefed on the key efforts and initiatives undertaken by the State of Qatar in the field of climate action and environmental sustainability and learned about the foremost policies and strategies launched by Qatar to achieve sustainable development.

Among these officials were HE Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Department of Environment Shina Ansari, HE Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, HE Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Director General of the Environment Public Authority of the State of Kuwait Eng. Samira Al-Kandari, and HE Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of the Republic of Turkiye Murat Kurum.

The delegation of guests also included HE Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals Boris Titov, HE Minister of Environment and Energy of the Hellenic Republic Theodoros Skylakakis, President of the Islamic Development Bank Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, and a number of Ambassadors of fraternal and friendly countries.