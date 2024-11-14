Arab League, S. Africa Stress High-Level Coordination On Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab League and South Africa affirmed on Thursday the importance of coordinating efforts on the highest level in the international scene to promote and safeguard the Palestinian cause.

A statement by the Arab League indicated that this affirmation came during Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit's meeting with South African Foreign Ronald Lamola.

Abulgheit commended South Africa's historic support and stance against the Israeli at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accused the Israeli aggressors of committing genocide against Palestinians.

According to the statement, the two officials discussed the latest alarming developments in the region and the ongoing aggression of the Israeli occupation against the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

The two also discussed three MoUs that were signed by the Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and African Union commission in support of the Palestinian cause. (end)

