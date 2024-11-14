USA Flexible Laminated Paper Market Set For Steady Growth, Projected To Reach USD 1,987.5 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. for flexible laminated paper is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the surge in and consumer demand for lightweight, protective packaging solutions. sales saw a 1.3% increase from the previous quarter, highlighting the sector's ongoing expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USA flexible laminated paper market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1,510.8 million in 2024 to USD 1,987.5 million by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. This comes after a strong revenue performance in 2023, when the market reached USD 1,473.6 million.

The food industry remains a primary driver of this growth, accounting for more than 57% of flexible laminated paper applications during the forecast period, compared to non-food sectors. The high demand for flexible laminated paper in food packaging is attributed to the need for packaging solutions that provide superior barrier properties, ensuring freshness, extended shelf life, and protection against microbial contamination.

Additionally, flexible laminated paper aligns with evolving consumer preferences for sustainable and recyclable packaging options.

Among base materials, kraft paper is poised to capture over 55% of the market share through 2034. Known for its strength, recyclability, and cost-effectiveness, kraft paper is an ideal choice for applications requiring durable and environmentally-friendly packaging solutions.

Flexible laminated paper's dual benefits of sustainability and robust protective properties are positioning it as a key material in the USA packaging market. This trend is set to continue as consumer demand for environmentally-conscious products increases, reinforcing the role of flexible laminated paper in future packaging solutions.

"Flexible laminated paper is gaining traction in the USA due to its versatility and sustainable appeal. This analysis highlights key growth drivers, market trends, and the industry's potential to meet increasing packaging demands efficiently." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Emerging Trends in the USA Flexible Laminated Paper Market:

. Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging

The USA flexible laminated paper market is witnessing growing demand due to the shift towards eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions. Consumers and regulatory bodies are pushing for reduced plastic usage, leading manufacturers to adopt laminated paper as a sustainable alternative in sectors like food and beverage, personal care, and retail packaging.

. Growth in E-commerce and Retail Packaging Needs

With the expansion of e-commerce, there is a rising need for durable and protective packaging. Flexible laminated paper offers strength, flexibility, and lightweight properties, making it ideal for e-commerce packaging solutions that ensure product safety while minimizing shipping costs.

. Technological Advancements in Barrier Properties

Innovations in lamination technology have improved the barrier properties of flexible laminated paper, making it more effective against moisture, oxygen, and light. This advancement is crucial for applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries, where product preservation and extended shelf life are essential.

. Customization and Printability for Branding

Brands are increasingly using flexible laminated paper due to its excellent printability and adaptability for custom designs, enhancing the aesthetic appeal and brand visibility of packaged products. This trend is especially prominent in sectors like food, beverages, and consumer goods, where branding is key to standing out on retail shelves.

. Rising Focus on Cost-Effective Packaging Solutions

Flexible laminated paper offers a cost-effective solution compared to traditional rigid packaging. Its lightweight nature reduces shipping costs, and it is increasingly preferred by businesses looking to optimize expenses while meeting consumer demand for sustainable materials.

Key Takeaways From the USA Flexible Laminated Paper Market:



The market recorded a CAGR of 1.3% from 2019 to 2023, indicating steady growth.

By 2023, the market value of flexible laminated paper reached USD 1,473.6 million.

Single-layer laminates are anticipated to dominate over multi-layer laminates, projected to account for over 60% of the market and reach USD 1,200.5 million by 2034. Bags & sacks applications are expected to lead in usage, holding a 26.5% market share by the end of 2034.

Challenges Faced by the USA Flexible Laminated Paper Market

: Increasing prices for essential raw materials, including paper and adhesives, significantly affect profit margins and pricing strategies, making it challenging for manufacturers to remain competitive.: Stricter environmental regulations on plastic and paper waste management require investments in sustainable practices, pushing manufacturers to explore eco-friendly materials and recycling programs, which can be costly and time-consuming.: Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products requires innovation in recyclable and biodegradable options, a transition that can require substantial research, development, and marketing costs.: Issues such as shipping delays, labor shortages, and fluctuations in demand strain supply chains, making it harder for manufacturers to meet demand consistently and efficiently.: Competition from alternative packaging materials like plastic and metal, along with international competitors, pressures domestic manufacturers to innovate while keeping prices competitive.









Key Developments in Flexible Laminated Paper Market



In October 2024, Mondi entered into a partnership with Paulig to develop a sustainable mono-material solution, enhancing recyclability while maintaining product freshness and quality, thus driving advancements in eco-friendly packaging within the coffee industry.

In January 2024, Saica Group's flexible packaging division developed a new metallised MonoPE triplex structure; a mono-material pack, with a premium metallised appearance, high barrier, versatile, and adapted to customer needs. In March 2024, ProAmpac acquired UP Paper, a leading producer of recycled kraft paper. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Unlock Comprehensive Insights-Read the Full Report Today!

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the USA flexible laminated paper industry are creating and bringing new products to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key Players in USA Flexible Laminated Paper Market



Saica Group

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC.

ProAmpac LLC.

Mondi plc

Smurfit Westrock plc

Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamäki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh

Interflex Group

LPS Industries, LLC

Billerud AB

Oji Holdings Corp Kapco



USA Flexible Laminated Paper Market Segmentation

By Material:

In terms of material, the USA flexible laminated paper market is segmented paper type (base material) and lamination material. The paper type (base material) is further sub-segmented into kraft paper and coated paper. Also, lamination material is further categorized into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), bioplastics, and metallized foils.

By Layer Type:

Multiple layer types in the flexible laminated paper market include single-layer laminates and multi-layer laminates. The single-layer laminates include paper/PE, paper/PET and others. Whereas, multi-layer laminates include paper/aluminum/PE, paper/PET/aluminum/PE and other complex laminates.

By Applications:

Major applications in the flexible laminated paper market include bags & sacks, pouches. Sachets, wraps & roll stocks, trays, blister packs, foodservice disposables, envelops & mailers and stick packs.

By End Use:

Some of end users in the flexible laminated paper market include food and non-food. The food category further includes bakery products, confectionaries & chocolates, tea & coffee, butter & cheese, baby food, chilled/frozen food, and others (snacks, etc.). The non-food category includes healthcare & pharmaceuticals, beauty & personal care, homecare & hygiene, electrical & electronics, building materials (cement), agriculture & allied, chemical and other industrial

By Sub-Region:

Key states of North East, South West, West, South East, and Midwest are covered.

German Translation

Der US-amerikanische Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier wird voraussichtlich von geschätzten 1.510,8 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 1.987,5 Mio. USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen, was einer stetigen CAGR von 2,8 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Dies folgt auf eine starke Umsatzentwicklung im Jahr 2023, als der Markt 1.473,6 Mio. USD erreichte.

Die Lebensmittelindustrie bleibt ein Haupttreiber dieses Wachstums und macht im Prognosezeitraum im Vergleich zu Non-Food-Sektoren mehr als 57 % der Anwendungen für flexibles laminiertes Papier aus. Die hohe Nachfrage nach flexiblem laminiertem Papier für Lebensmittelverpackungen wird auf den Bedarf an Verpackungslösungen zurückgeführt, die überlegene Barriereeigenschaften bieten und Frische, längere Haltbarkeit und Schutz vor mikrobieller Kontamination gewährleisten.

Darüber hinaus entspricht flexibles laminiertes Papier den sich entwickelnden Verbraucherpräferenzen für nachhaltige und recycelbare Verpackungsoptionen.

Unter den Basismaterialien wird Kraftpapier bis 2034 einen Marktanteil von über 55 % erobern. Kraftpapier ist für seine Festigkeit, Recyclingfähigkeit und Kosteneffizienz bekannt und die ideale Wahl für Anwendungen, die langlebige und umweltfreundliche Verpackungslösungen erfordern.

Die doppelten Vorteile von flexiblem laminiertem Papier, nämlich Nachhaltigkeit und robuste Schutzeigenschaften, positionieren es als Schlüsselmaterial auf dem Verpackungsmarkt in den USA. Dieser Trend wird sich fortsetzen, da die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltbewussten Produkten steigt und die Rolle von flexiblem laminiertem Papier in zukünftigen Verpackungslösungen gestärkt wird.

"Flexibles laminiertes Papier gewinnt in den USA aufgrund seiner Vielseitigkeit und Nachhaltigkeit an Bedeutung. Diese Analyse hebt die wichtigsten Wachstumstreiber, Markttrends und das Potenzial der Branche hervor, die steigenden Verpackungsanforderungen effizient zu erfüllen." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Aufkommende Trends auf dem US-Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier:



Steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Verpackungen

Der US-amerikanische Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier verzeichnet aufgrund der Verlagerung hin zu umweltfreundlichen und recycelbaren Verpackungslösungen eine wachsende Nachfrage. Verbraucher und Aufsichtsbehörden drängen auf einen reduzierten Kunststoffverbrauch, was die Hersteller dazu veranlasst, laminiertes Papier als nachhaltige Alternative in Sektoren wie Lebensmitteln und Getränken, Körperpflege und Einzelhandelsverpackungen einzuführen.

Wachstum des Bedarfs an E-Commerce- und Einzelhandelsverpackungen

Mit der Expansion des E-Commerce steigt der Bedarf an langlebigen und schützenden Verpackungen. Flexibles laminiertes Papier bietet Festigkeit, Flexibilität und leichte Eigenschaften und eignet sich daher ideal für E-Commerce-Verpackungslösungen, die die Produktsicherheit gewährleisten und gleichzeitig die Versandkosten minimieren.

Technologische Fortschritte bei Barriereeigenschaften

Innovationen in der Laminiertechnologie haben die Barriereeigenschaften von flexiblem laminiertem Papier verbessert und es wirksamer gegen Feuchtigkeit, Sauerstoff und Licht gemacht. Diese Weiterentwicklung ist entscheidend für Anwendungen in der Lebensmittel- und Pharmaindustrie, bei denen Produktkonservierung und verlängerte Haltbarkeit unerlässlich sind.

Anpassung und Bedruckbarkeit für das Branding

Marken verwenden zunehmend flexibles laminiertes Papier aufgrund seiner hervorragenden Bedruckbarkeit und Anpassungsfähigkeit an kundenspezifische Designs, was die Ästhetik und Markensichtbarkeit von verpackten Produkten verbessert. Dieser Trend ist besonders ausgeprägt in Sektoren wie Lebensmitteln, Getränken und Konsumgütern, in denen Branding der Schlüssel ist, um sich in den Einzelhandelsregalen abzuheben. Zunehmender Fokus auf kosteneffiziente Verpackungslösungen

Flexibles laminiertes Papier bietet eine kostengünstige Lösung im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen starren Verpackungen. Sein geringes Gewicht senkt die Versandkosten und wird zunehmend von Unternehmen bevorzugt, die ihre Kosten optimieren und gleichzeitig die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach nachhaltigen Materialien befriedigen möchten.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem US-Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier:



Der Markt verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine CAGR von 1,3 %, was auf ein stetiges Wachstum hindeutet.

Bis 2023 erreichte der Marktwert von flexiblem laminiertem Papier 1.473,6 Mio. USD.

Es wird erwartet, dass einschichtige Laminate gegenüber mehrschichtigen Laminaten dominieren werden, die voraussichtlich über 60 % des Marktes ausmachen und bis 2034 1.200,5 Mio. USD erreichen werden. Es wird erwartet, dass Beutel- und Sackanwendungen mit einem Marktanteil von 26,5 % bis Ende 2034 führend sein werden.

Herausforderungen auf dem US-amerikanischen Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier

: Steigende Preise für wichtige Rohstoffe, einschließlich Papier und Klebstoffe, wirken sich erheblich auf die Gewinnmargen und Preisstrategien aus und machen es für die Hersteller schwierig, wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben.: Strengere Umweltvorschriften für die Entsorgung von Kunststoff- und Papierabfällen erfordern Investitionen in nachhaltige Praktiken und zwingen die Hersteller dazu, umweltfreundliche Materialien und Recyclingprogramme zu erforschen, was kostspielig und zeitaufwändig sein kann.: Die wachsende Präferenz der Verbraucher für umweltfreundliche Produkte erfordert Innovationen bei recycelbaren und biologisch abbaubaren Optionen, ein Übergang, der erhebliche Forschungs-, Entwicklungs- und Marketingkosten erfordern kann.: Probleme wie Versandverzögerungen, Arbeitskräftemangel und Schwankungen in der Nachfrage belasten die Lieferketten und erschweren es den Herstellern, die Nachfrage konsistent und effizient zu befriedigen.: Die Konkurrenz durch alternative Verpackungsmaterialien wie Kunststoff und Metall sowie internationale Wettbewerber setzen die heimischen Hersteller unter Druck, innovativ zu sein und gleichzeitig die Preise wettbewerbsfähig zu halten.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Wichtige Unternehmen in der flexiblen laminierten Papierindustrie in den USA entwickeln und bringen neue Produkte auf den Markt. Sie schließen sich mit verschiedenen Organisationen zusammen und erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite. Einige von ihnen arbeiten auch mit lokalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen zusammen, um neue Produkte herzustellen.

Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier



Saica Gruppe

Sierra Coating Technologies GmbH.

ProAmpac LLC.

Mondi AG

Smurfit Westrock plc

Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Unternehmen

Huhtamäki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh

Interflex Gruppe

LPS Industries, LLC

Billerud AB

Oji Holdings Corp Kapco



Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier



Im Oktober 2024 ging Mondi eine Partnerschaft mit Paulig ein, um eine nachhaltige Monomateriallösung zu entwickeln, die die Recyclingfähigkeit bei gleichzeitiger Beibehaltung der Frische und Qualität der Produkte verbessert und so die Fortschritte bei umweltfreundlichen Verpackungen in der Kaffeeindustrie vorantreibt.

Im Januar 2024 entwickelte die Abteilung für flexible Verpackungen der Saica Group eine neue metallisierte MonoPE-Triplex-Struktur; Eine Monomaterial-Packung mit hochwertiger metallisierter Optik, hoher Barriere, vielseitig und an die Kundenbedürfnisse angepasst. Im März 2024 erwarb ProAmpac UP Paper, einen führenden Hersteller von recyceltem Kraftpapier. Über die Bedingungen der Transaktion wurde Stillschweigen vereinbart.



Marktsegmentierung für flexibles laminiertes Papier in den USA

Nach Material:

In Bezug auf das Material ist der US-amerikanische Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier in unterteilte Papiersorten (Basismaterial) und Laminiermaterialien. Die Papiersorte (Grundmaterial) wird weiter in Kraftpapier und gestrichenes Papier unterteilt. Außerdem wird das Laminiermaterial weiter in Polyethylen (PE), Polypropylen (PP), Polyethylenterephthalat (PET), Ethylenvinylalkohol (EVOH), Biokunststoffe und metallisierte Folien eingeteilt.

Nach Layer-Typ:

Zu den mehrschichtigen Typen auf dem Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier gehören einlagige Laminate und mehrschichtige Laminate. Zu den einlagigen Laminaten gehören Papier/PE, Papier/PET und andere. Zu den mehrschichtigen Laminaten gehören Papier/Aluminium/PE, Papier/PET/Aluminium/PE und andere komplexe Laminate.

Nach Anwendungen:

Zu den Hauptanwendungen auf dem Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier gehören Beutel und Säcke sowie Beutel. Beutel, Verpackungen und Rollen, Tabletts, Blisterverpackungen, Einwegartikel für die Gastronomie, Umschläge und Versandtaschen sowie Stickpackungen.

Nach Endverwendung:

Zu den Endverbrauchern auf dem Markt für flexibles laminiertes Papier gehören Lebensmittel und Non-Food. Die Lebensmittelkategorie umfasst außerdem Backwaren, Süßwaren und Pralinen, Tee und Kaffee, Butter und Käse, Babynahrung, gekühlte / gefrorene Lebensmittel und andere (Snacks usw.). Die Non-Food-Kategorie umfasst Gesundheitswesen und Pharmazeutika, Schönheit und Körperpflege, Haushaltspflege und Hygiene, Elektrik und Elektronik, Baustoffe (Zement), Landwirtschaft und verwandte Produkte, Chemie und andere Industrieprodukte

Nach Unterregion:

Die wichtigsten Bundesstaaten Nordosten, Südwesten, Westen, Südosten und Mittlerer Westen werden abgedeckt.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

The flexible laminated paper industry in Europe is estimated to be worth USD 1.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2.3 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

Rising consumer preference for sustainable packaging options drives strong demand for flexible packaging paper , known for its versatility, lightweight nature, and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional packaging materials.

The global specialty paper market size is set to gain a valuation of USD 16.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to further expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033. It is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 26.9 billion by 2033.

Laminated tubes are packaging solutions made from multiple layers of materials that are bonded together, typically by adhesive or heat. These tubes are designed to offer enhanced protection and durability for the contents inside.

The global paper based laminate market is valued at USD 603.4 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 876.2 million by 2034. The industry is foreseen to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Tube packaging is mostly the choice of consumers because of the ease of use, portability, and easy transportation which results in increasing the laminated tube closure sales.

The growing demand for paper tubes is driven by their eco-friendly nature and versatility in packaging, leading industries to increasingly adopt them for sustainable and efficient product protection and transport.

The demand for packaging laminate is rapidly increasing due to its durability, lightweight nature, and versatility, making it essential for protecting products across various industries, especially in food and pharmaceuticals.

Foil laminates refer to composite materials made by bonding thin layers of aluminum foil with other materials such as plastic, paper, or film. This combination enhances the properties of each material, resulting in a product that is lightweight, durable, and provides excellent barrier protection.

The demand for elastic laminate is rising rapidly due to its increasing applications in hygiene products, medical textiles, and flexible packaging, driven by consumer preferences for comfort and convenience.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube