Second Nature AI Named Top AI Sales Coaching Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Selling Power Releases Prestigious List for 2024

- Gerhard Gschwandtner, CEO and Publisher, Selling PowerPALO ALTO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Second Nature, a provider of leading AI role play software, today announced it has been included on the prestigious Selling Power's Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2024 list .Second Nature provides a smart, effective sales coaching solution for businesses that want to ramp up sales rep performance, speed up onboarding, and remove friction from sales coaching. It delivers AI-powered role play partners that conduct realistic conversations with sales reps, complete with objections and answers to open-ended questions.The AI engine provides timely feedback for users to strengthen their skills, and rich data insights for sales leadership personnel to hone their sales enablement strategies. With personalized coaching available on demand, sales reps improve performance rapidly.“Second Nature's intelligent AI-driven sales coaches demonstrate the power of joining AI with a commitment to sales excellence,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, CEO and publisher of Selling Power.“In today's challenging sales climate, sales teams need solutions like Second Nature that give them the real skills and capabilities to open new opportunities, close existing ones, and drive success.”“Second Nature is all about delivering interactive experiences that equip sales reps to boost performance and drive more revenue,” said Ariel Hitron, CEO and co-founder of Second Nature.“We're delighted that Selling Power has recognized our impact and chosen to feature the Second Nature solution on its highly respected 2024 list of Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions. Our customers love how easy it is to create new courses and role plays using Second Nature.”Second Nature customers, including leading companies like Zoom, SAP, Adobe, GoHealth, and Check Point are using the solution to onboard faster, scale sales teams, improve sales rep performance, and drive up revenue. For example, GoHealth cut onboarding time by 33%; Zoom certified 1,000 new agents remotely while ensuring consistency across teams; and an EdTech company saw a 4x increase in revenue per agent.Some of the criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include onthis year's list were:-Solution overview-Skills and job functions covered by solution-Unique features of solution-Measurable results of solutionSelling Power chose just six solutions, from the many on the market, to put together a list for CROs, sales VPs, Sales Training Managers, and sales enablement leaders to use to find the right sales coaching partner to deliver best-in-class results. See Selling Power's full Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2024 list here .About Selling PowerIn addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year.About Second NatureSecond Nature transforms the way people engage in conversations by offering AI-driven role plays tailored to any customer interaction. Our platform enables seamless onboarding, learning, practice, and certification at scale, preparing customer-facing teams for real-world scenarios. By enhancing training efficiency, driving sales growth, and empowering teams, Second Nature ensures consistent excellence in any customer interaction.

Rebecca Steinberg Herson

Second Nature AI

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.