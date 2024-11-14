US-manufactured Ukrainian armor demolished in Kursk Region

(MENAFN) Russian forces have reportedly destroyed a US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle in the Kursk Region, with footage of the attack shared by the Russian Telegram Troyka on Wednesday. The 19-second video, seemingly captured by a drone flying at low altitude over a crop field, shows the Stryker moving along a dirt road near a wooded area before being struck by a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone. The vehicle erupts in flames after the strike.



Lancet drones, which are part of Russia's arsenal of loitering munitions, have become a key tool in targeting high-value Ukrainian assets, such as artillery, radar, and air defense systems. Developed by ZALA Aero Group, a subsidiary of Kalashnikov, these drones are capable of carrying a payload of up to three kilograms (about six pounds) and have a range of up to 50 kilometers (about 30 miles). They have also been used against heavily armored Western-supplied tanks.



While the Russian Defense Ministry did not specifically mention this strike in its latest briefing, it reported ongoing counteroffensive operations in the region. Russian military data claims Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy losses, including over 450 soldiers, two tanks, several infantry fighting vehicles (including two US-made Bradleys), and numerous armored vehicles and artillery pieces. Russian troops have successfully contained and gradually pushed Ukrainian forces back from Kursk, regaining control of several settlements along the border. According to Russian estimates, over 32,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the ongoing conflict.

