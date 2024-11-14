Washington assures that its time to end Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for an immediate halt to Israel's military operations in Gaza, stating that Israel had accomplished its stated goals. Speaking in Brussels on Wednesday, Blinken emphasized that Israel's objectives of dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and eliminating the leadership responsible for the October 7 attack had been achieved. "This should be a time to end the war," he said, after meeting with Israeli of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.



The war began when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages. Israel responded with a siege and extensive military action in Gaza, leading to widespread casualties. As of last week, at least 43,000 people, mostly women and children, have been reported dead, according to the UN Human Rights Office.



Blinken also stressed that even if Israel is unwilling to withdraw its troops immediately, it must fulfill its humanitarian responsibilities. The US, he stated, has an exit strategy and will ensure that Hamas does not regain control of the region.



In a related development, Qatar confirmed it had suspended its US-backed mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, stating it would not re-engage until both sides show a willingness to end the violence. Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also reportedly stated that the IDF had completed its mission in Gaza, and Israel's continued presence there was due to political will rather than necessity. Gallant was dismissed by Prime Minister Netanyahu last week after his remarks.



In Israel, critics of Netanyahu have accused him of pursuing an “ethnic cleansing” campaign in Gaza, with Haaretz publishing an editorial condemning the prime minister for war crimes and the expulsion of Palestinians.



The ongoing conflict in Gaza has also triggered military operations in Lebanon, where Israeli forces are engaging Hezbollah militants. The death toll in Lebanon has reached over 3,200 since the start of the violence in October 2023.

