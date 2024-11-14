Prestigious Weiland Medal Awarded To Chief Of Medstar Health's Curtis National Hand Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

James P. Higgins, MD, is selected among an international field of hand surgeons for pioneering work.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James P. Higgins, MD , chief of MedStar Health's Curtis National Hand Center at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Andrew J. Weiland Medal by the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH), for his groundbreaking clinical work and research of a joint reconstruction technique using microvascular cartilage transfer. The ASSH selects only one surgeon annually among a field of international nominees, whose body of work has most profoundly advanced the practice and science of hand surgery.

James P. Higgins, chief of the MedStar Health's Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore, is the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Andrew J. Weiland Medal.

James Higgins, MD, is an internationally known hand-to-shoulder expert specializing in microvascular surgery for traumatic injuries, reconstructions and congenital differences, as well as his commitment to medical education and the training of future surgeons.

Continue Reading

Dr. Higgins was selected for his 20+ years of pioneering microsurgery and voluminous research focused on transferring segments of healthy cartilage, along with its underlying bone and blood supply, from one part of the body to another, to restore joint function and promote healing.

His work has resulted in the development of a state-of-the-art surgical approach to treat previously unresolvable, debilitating conditions due to non-healing fractures and bone loss (avascular necrosis). When these conditions occur in the wrist, known as scaphoid non-union and Kienbock's disease, the patients, usually young, suffer painful loss of function and may experience long-term complications.

"Being granted the Weiland Medal was an accomplishment for the entire team at the Curtis National Hand Center," Dr Higgins said. "Without the hard work of our surgical team, the innovative thinking of our clinicians and researchers, and the great scientific work of our lab, this recognition would not have been possible. I am fortunate to develop my career during a period of innovation and progress. It is an exciting time for the field of hand surgery."



Via telehealth, Dr. Higgins holds over 150 consults a year with people seeking treatment for scaphoid non-union and Kienbock's disease, and patients travel from all over the world to the Curtis National Hand Center for the microvascular bone and cartilage transfer surgery he first performed in 2009.

To hear Dr. Higgins discuss the microvascular cartilage transfer for the treatment of scaphoid non-union and Kienbock's disease, listen to the MedStar Health DocTalk podcast

To request an appointment of a telehealth consult, call 410-296-6232.

Click here

to read the Weiland Medal manuscript.

SOURCE MedStar Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED