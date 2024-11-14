PDP Appoints Mehboob Beg As Party's Chief Spokesperson
11/14/2024 7:08:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday appointed senior leader Mehboob Beg as chief spokesperson, while MLA Pulwama Waheed Parra was nominated as legislature party leader during a meeting chaired by party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar.
MLA Tral Rafiq Naik has been appointed as deputy leader, while MLA Kupwara Mir Fayaz has been assigned the role of chief whip.
The meeting was attended by senior leaders including Ab Rehman Veeri, Mohd Sartaj Madni, Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura, Asiya Naqash, Adv Haq Khan, Basharat Bukhari, and Mohd Khurshid Alam.
During the meeting, several issues including current political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and strategy to bolster party role in the region were also discussed.
