President-elect Donald Trump, President Joe Biden conduct meeting

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald and President Joe Biden met for the first time on Wednesday since Trump’s re-election, affirming their commitment to a smooth transfer of power set for January.



The two leaders sat together in the Oval Office, in front of a roaring fire, presenting a calm demeanor despite their long-standing rivalry. White House spokesperson Karen Jean-Pierre confirmed that the meeting lasted approximately two hours, during which they discussed a range of important issues, including national security and key domestic challenges facing both the U.S. and the world.



Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, explained that Biden emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for U.S. national security, stressing that a strong, stable Europe is vital to preventing the U.S. from being dragged into further conflict. Trump, on the other hand, reiterated his goal to quickly end the Russia-Ukraine war, although he did not elaborate on how he would achieve this.



Trump later revealed that they also discussed the Middle East during the meeting, sharing that Biden expressed his views on current geopolitical issues. Trump described the exchange as cordial, noting that Biden was “very friendly” throughout.



Although Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, and Trump later withdrew from the 2024 race after a contentious debate with Biden, the president-elect assured Trump of his efforts to ensure a seamless transition. Biden told Trump, “We look forward to a smooth transition and will do everything we can to make sure you have what you need. Welcome back.” Trump, in turn, acknowledged Biden’s gesture, saying, “Politics is a tough world, but today, it’s a nice world. I really appreciate this smooth transition, Joe.”



The meeting marked a significant contrast to the 2020 election when Trump did not extend the same courtesy to Biden. Despite their differences, particularly on issues such as climate change and Russia, Jean-Pierre pointed out that Biden believes in upholding the “norms” of a peaceful transfer of power. First Lady Jill Biden also welcomed Trump, and the White House presented him with a handwritten congratulatory letter for him and his wife, Melania, offering the administration’s full cooperation during the transition.



The meeting took place amid ongoing tensions, with Biden often accusing Trump of undermining democracy, while Trump has repeatedly spread false claims of election fraud following his 2020 defeat.

