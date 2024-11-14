Food Safety Testing Market To Register A Growth At 7% CAGR To Top USD 44.1 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“food safety testing market " was valued at $22.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $44.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2033.Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition.Download Sample Report:Increase in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the U.S. food safety testing industry during the forecast period. Various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) , owing to high competition among food producers, drive the food safety testing market trend.However, infrastructure for food control development and a country's economic health are frequently related. A developing or poor nation lacks the necessary infrastructure for food safety control. According to food safety testing market analysis serious issue in many countries as food operations, such as handling, preparing, storing, and transporting food, do not adhere to safety regulations for food safety testing market size. Consumers who are low on the socioeconomic scale are most affected by these issues. Micro, small, and medium-sized food manufacturers rule the market in emerging nations. These producers frequently lack the skills and resources necessary to uphold food safety regulations. In addition, due to inadequate water supplies and water disposal, street food is one of the major sources of unclean food and water in underdeveloped nations. However, nations such as India have a significant demand for street food. Furthermore, lack of communication between players in the food safety testing market and their clients often leads to ineffective results, which hampers the food safety testing market growth.The food sample must undergo a number of tests, including those for food allergens, food chemicals, food contact tests, food contaminants, nutritional analysis & testing, GMOs, melamine contamination, microbiological tests, spiral plating for bacterial count, and others, to ensure that the food product is safe. Since each test is different and complex in nature, well-equipped laboratories with effective human, technological, and material resources are needed to execute such tests on every food sample for food safety testing market forecast. These circumstances might not be suitable in undeveloped and developing countries. In addition, exporting these resources is an expensive endeavor as mastering these approaches calls for reliable institutions & infrastructure with food safety testing market opportunities.Buy Now and Get Discount:The Food safety testing market is segmented on the basis of type, food-tested, technology, and region. By type, the market is categorized into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO) , chemical and toxin and others. On the basis of food-tested, the food safety testing market is fragmented into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy product, cereals, grains, & pulses, processed food, and others. As per the technology, the market is divided into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based and others. Region-wise, the market is analysed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico) , Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe) , Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific) , and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA) .By type, pathogen was the highest revenue contributor in 2023. In addition, quick pathogen testing methods have become very common in the food business. New developments in sensors, tests based on antibodies, and techniques for genetic amplification are a few of these techniques increases food safety testing market share.By technology, the PCR-based assay segment had the largest share in 2023 and is expected to have the largest market share in 2033 owing to real-time polymerase chain reaction. Moreover, polymerase chain reaction is a quick and inexpensive quantitative method for determining the quantity of certain DNA-segments present in samples, which aids in detecting both purposeful and incidental food adulterations caused by biological contaminants. In addition, polymerase chain reaction technology is used extensively throughout the product development process in the agricultural biotechnology sector.Connect to Analyst:By food tested, processed food segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2023. Many chemicals are routinely added to processed foods to extend their shelf life and improve flavor & scent. However, the major food producers frequently include a number of food additives that are bad for health and are prohibited by the FDA to improve the food product. Food additives are substances that are added to food to enhance flavor, color, and shelf life. In addition, food additives are used in food processing to alter the taste, consistency, and packaging of the meal. To manufacture processed food in the right form, numerous chemicals are added to it. Depending on how frequently these substances are consumed every day by a person, health may be adversely harmed.Region wise, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American food safety testing market is set for significant growth, driven by stringent regulatory standards, technological advancements, and high consumer awareness. The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) implemented by the FDA emphasizes preventive measures, requiring rigorous testing protocols to ensure food safety??. In addition, technological advancements have significantly contributed to market growth. Innovations like PCR and immunoassays have improved the accuracy and efficiency of contaminant detection, enabling more thorough and reliable food safety testing.The major players operating in the market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their reputation in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the food safety testing market include Eurofins Scientific, AsureQuality Ltd, Bureau Veritas SA, DNV AS, TUV SUD AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher, Scientific, Inc., ALS Limited, SGS SA and Intertek Group plc.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy Type, the pathogen segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By Technology, the PCR-based Assay segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By Food Tested, the processed segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast periodBy Region, the North America region was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Trending Reports:Australia Food Safety Testing MarketGlobal Food away from home marketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 