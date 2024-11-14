(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's service sector showed remarkable growth in September 2024, reaching a new peak in the historical series. The sector expanded by 1% compared to August, surpassing economists' expectations. This growth indicates that consumer spending remains strong, contributing to a positive performance in the third quarter.



The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported that September's results were the best for the month since 2020. The sector's performance was 0.6 percentage points above the previous record set in July. This growth exceeded the median estimate of 0.7% from 28 consultancies and financial institutions surveyed by Valor Data.



Four out of five activities monitored by the survey showed increases compared to August. Professional, administrative, and complementary services led the growth with a 1.4% increase. Information and communication services followed with a 1% rise. Transportation and services provided to families grew by 0.7% and 0.4% respectively. Only the "other services" category experienced a slight decline of 0.3%.







Rodrigo Lobo, the IBGE researcher responsible for the survey, highlighted the strength of professional, administrative, and complementary services. He noted positive performances in engineering, information technology, discount cards, loyalty programs, musical events, and pipeline transportation services.



The information and communication segment played a crucial role in the 4% year-over-year growth. This category saw improvements in telecommunications, web portals, content providers, data processing, and IT consulting services. Lobo suggested that the election year might have positively influenced the demand for these services.

Service Sector Growth Signals Robust Consumer Spending in Brazil

The service economy's diversity and heterogeneity contribute to its unique growth dynamics. Lobo observed that the sector has undergone a "renewal" post-pandemic, consistently surpassing record levels. In September, the sector reached another record high with the 1% increase.



Services provided to families, a focus for monetary policy analysts, showed their fifth consecutive increase in September. However, this growth was primarily driven by atypical tourism events. Without these events, the segment might have declined, aligning with the expected slowdown in consumption and activity towards the end of the year.







The Tourism Activities Index grew by 0.5% in September, boosted by events like Rock in Rio. This growth placed the segment 8.1% above pre-pandemic levels and just 0.2% below its all-time high in February 2014.



Economists view the service sector's performance as a sign that household consumption remains strong. This strength is expected to contribute to positive economic performance in the third quarter of 2024. Some analysts have revised their GDP growth projections upward for the quarter based on these results.







