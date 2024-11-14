Glow With The Flow: Shining Bright Without Grease

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In today's fast-paced world, taking care of your skin is more important than ever. With countless products and advice available, navigating the skincare landscape can feel overwhelming.

Remember when the only skincare advice was to wash your face and maybe slap on some lotion? Now, we've turned cleansing into an Olympic sport. Cleansing oil, foam cleanser, exfoliating scrub, toner, essence, serum, moisturizer, eye cream, sunscreen-who knew skincare could take longer than a binge? You might find yourself needing a spreadsheet to track your steps, complete with a“high-five yourself” column for every product used

However, understanding your skin type and establishing a solid routine can make all the difference. Protection, prevention, cleansing, and moisturizing are the key components of an effective skincare routine.

So many times, we end up taking suggestions from social media, TikTok watching beauty gurus swear by a product, blogs, beauty parlor employees, our neighbors, sisters or even friends and tend to believe in the product that they use. What we fail to understand is that what works for one person may not work for the other one because of the differences in the skin type, skin sensitivity, and the exposure the skin has suffered. It might even feel very nice and effective in the beginning, but people start seeing the ill effects, sooner or later. And that's when most people realise that they should have rather consulted a dermatologist than a neighbour or a pharmacist.

How to identify your skin type:



Normal: The skin's oil and hydration are balanced, making the skin neither dry nor oily. Skin is also clear of acne and not sensitive to products.

Dry: The skin's barrier lacks hydration and moisture, creating rough, flakey, or itchy skin.

Oily: The pores create excess oil, making the skin shiny and greasy. Skin is prone to acne breakouts from clogged pores.

Combination: The skin is oily and dry-with oily skin on the T-zone and dry skin on the cheeks. Sensitive: The skin is easily irritated due to skin barrier issues, climate, or products. The result is itchy and red skin that may sting or burn after applying products.

To the experts...

As we age, our skin is exposed to a lot, weather changes, dust and sometimes just our lack of care makes the gradually appearing ageing signs more evident. Yes, there are always certain regimens of self-care for our skin and some home remedies that are even beneficial, but it's also vital to take an expert opinion from a dermatologist to ensure the safety of our skin.

Dr. Priyanka Reddy Reddivari, MBBS, MD, Dermatosurgery Fellowship (FRGUHS), Specialist-Dermatology Medical License No. P15989

Dermatologists usually prescribe ointments for some particular time duration. However, many a time when patients see positive effects, they tend to continue using these products even beyond the suggested time period and this self-administration causes a lot of skin damage. Even the so-called herbal products may shroud steroids while endorsing their products, but one can actually not know how truly natural elements are used in those products.

Dermatologists utilize steroids to manage conditions such as eczema, inflammation, and various autoimmune disorders. They emphasize that, although steroids can be effective treatments, it is crucial to understand the appropriate circumstances for their use, including the timing, dosage, and duration of treatment. The inappropriate use of steroids causes side-effects

Dealing with side effects

Acne or worsening of existing acne has become the most common problem irrespective of age and gender these days.Folliculitis – inflamed hair follicles.Thinning of the skin –This can make the affected skin more vulnerable to damage; for example, you may bruise more easily.Stretch marks – Stretch marks can become permanent, although they'll probably become less noticeable over time.Contact dermatitis – This is characterised by skin irritation caused by a mild allergic reaction to the substances in a particular topical corticosteroid.Changes in skin colour – This is usually more noticeable in people with dark skin.Excess amount of hair growth on the area of skin being treated.

Here's a concise guide to help you achieve and maintain healthy, glowing skin.

Basic morning routine

Cleanser: Use it to remove grime and residue that's built up overnight.Serum: vitamin C serum helps brighten dull skin and decrease dark spots with continued use.Moisturizer or Meteorize: A dry skin drama is needed to hydrate the skin and can come in creams, gels, or balms. For cracked feet and hands, creams containing urea are very effective.Lip care: Look for products with beeswax, shea butter, or coconut oil and SPF to protect against UV rays, even in winter.Sunscreen: Don't Let Your Guard Down against the damaging effects of the sun.

Because most sun damage results from everyday, incidental ultraviolet exposure, rather than occasional bursts while on vacation, dermatologists recommend daily use of sunscreens blocking out both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B.

Basic evening routine

Makeup remover: It does what it says, even removing the makeup residue you can't seeCleanser: Get rid of any lingering dirtSerum: Retinol, peptides to stimulate the production of collagenSpot treatment: effectively treat breakouts at night with anti-inflammatory creamsNight cream: A moisturizer or hyaluronic acid/niacinamide assists with lips and skin repair.

A well-rounded skincare routine by understanding your skin type and following essential steps, you can establish a routine that works for you. Remember, skincare is a journey-patience and consistency are crucial. Embrace this process, and your skin will undoubtedly reflect your efforts.