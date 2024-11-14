عربي


Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets With Malaysian Ambassador

11/14/2024 5:20:52 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, met today with HE Mohammad Faisal Razali, Ambassador of Malaysia to the State.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and a number of topics of common interest.

