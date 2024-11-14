Quhuo International Partners With Panasonic Navinfo To Strengthen NEV Export Assurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 7th China International (CIIE), Quhuo International, the overseas division of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH ), announced a strategic partnership with Panasonic Navinfo Mobility Service (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Navinfo"), a joint venture company. The collaboration aims to strengthen export support for new (NEVs) through technological and service innovation, improve full-process management, and help Chinese NEVs excel in the global market.

The used NEV holds vast potential but faces challenges such as difficulty in assessing battery conditions, lack of transaction security, and limited after-sales support. To address these issues, Quhuo International offers repair, inspection, value-added reconditioning, and cross-border B2B trade services for domestic used car and NEV manufacturers as well as global dealers, driving optimization and upgrades in the industry.

Quhuo International, founded in 2023, exported over 13,000 vehicles to regions including the Middle East, Africa, and South America by the end of the same year, with 9,836 successfully delivered. With reconditioning bases in Guangzhou and Chengdu and partnerships with 58 global distributors, Quhuo International has built a strong supply chain network. Quhuo International is also developing the Carnuxt trading platform to improve the reliability and efficiency of used car exports.

Panasonic Navinfo supports export assurance with its digital lithium battery lifecycle management solution, offering health diagnostics, safety risk alerts, and extended battery life to meet the high standards of NEV exports. Leveraging Panasonic's 100 years of battery expertise and 30 years of lithium battery experience, Panasonic Navinfo can analyze all major battery types on the market.

The 7th CIIE, a major platform for global trade, hosted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, offering an ideal setting for international collaboration. The partnership with Panasonic Navinfo leverages CIIE's reach, combining Quhuo International's expertise in used car exports with Panasonic Navinfo's advanced battery technology to enhance NEV export support and drive high-quality industry growth.

Quhuo International and Panasonic Navinfo will collaborate on key NEV export stages. The partnership will introduce Panasonic Navinfo's battery screening services to ensure exported vehicles meet international standards, enhancing transaction security and vehicle value. Post-export, Panasonic Navinfo will offer battery monitoring services, including real-time tracking, early risk alerts, and after-sales support, to improve customer experience. Together with upstream and downstream partners, the two companies aim to maximize battery lifecycle value and drive green growth in the NEV trade market.

The parties plan to leverage innovation in technology and services to boost the competitiveness of exported used vehicles, foster industry value chain synergy, and expand global market reach. Looking ahead, the two companies will deepen their collaboration to develop industry standards, attract more partners, and enhance the ecosystem, driving further growth in China's NEV exports.

Mr. Bo Liang, General Manager of Quhuo International, said: "Quhuo International is dedicated to improving the full-process assurance system for used NEV exports. This collaboration with Panasonic Navinfo brings advanced battery testing and assurance technologies, enhancing vehicle safety and customer confidence, and helping more high-quality Chinese NEVs enter global markets."

Leslie Yu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Quhuo Limited, stated: "Quhuo International prioritizes innovation in technology and services to create a win-win environment for manufacturers, dealers, and consumers. This partnership is aimed to strengthen support for NEV exports. Moving forward, we will refine export processes and collaborate with more partners to promote the sustainable growth of Chinese NEVs in global markets."

