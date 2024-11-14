Thermal Spray Equipment Market To Cross $90.4 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major thermal spray equipment participants include A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Ador Fontech, Aimtek, Alloy Metal Surface Technologies, Bodycote, Brycoat, Curtiss-Wright, Hannecard Roller Coatings, Hoganas, Kennametal, Lincoln Electric, Linde, Oerlikon, Saint Gobain, Wall Colmonoy.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thermal spray equipment market is estimated to surpass USD 90.4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights This equipment finds extensive applications across diverse sectors, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, and energy.

In the aerospace industry, there is a pressing demand for high-performance coatings that improve the strength of compounds shown to harsh conditions. Similarly, the automotive sector increasingly relies on thermal spray coatings for enhanced wear resistance and corrosion protection. As these industries grow, fueled by rising production rates and the pursuit of advanced materials, the need for thermal spray equipment is anticipated to rise. Additionally, emerging applications in fields like medical devices and renewable energy further broaden the market's scope. A significant factor driving demand is the growing emphasis on surface protection, which extends the lifespan of critical components.

The thermal spray equipment market from the spray systems segment was valued at over USD 3.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit USD 5.6 billion by 2032. Continuous advancements in spray technologies, such as High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) and Plasma Spray, enhance the quality and efficiency of coatings. Industries are increasingly seeking tailored coating solutions for specific applications, which boosts demand for versatile spray systems capable of accommodating various materials and processes. The expanding sectors of aerospace, automotive, and energy are key drivers of the need for high-performance coatings, which, in turn, fuels the demand for advanced spray systems.

The metals segment accounted for around 41% share of the thermal spray equipment market in 2023 and is projected to continue growing by 2032. The demand for thermal spray coatings using metal is primarily attributed to their outstanding mechanical properties, wear resistance, and thermal stability. Industries such as aerospace, automotive, and energy increasingly require metal coatings to improve component durability and performance. The capability to apply coatings such as chromium, tungsten carbide, and nickel significantly enhances the lifespan of parts subjected to harsh operational environments.

The North American thermal spray equipment market exceeded USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2032. The region's robust aerospace industry relies on thermal spray coatings for lightweight and high-performance components. A strong focus on innovation and fuel efficiency drives the demand for these technologies. Furthermore, growing production and mending pursuits in the automotive sector requires advanced thermal spray solutions to enhance wear resistivity and thermal management capabilities.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Thermal Spray Equipment Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing industrial application

3.2.1.2 Growing demand for surface protection

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements

3.2.1.4 Growing automotive industry

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial cost

3.2.2.2 Technical complexity

3.3 Technological overview

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Growth potential analysis

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis

