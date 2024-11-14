QICDRC, HBKU Host Lecture On Digital Technologies And International Commercial Courts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International Court and Dispute Centre (QICDRC) and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) College of Law, in collaboration with Lexis Nexis, held a successful event focused on the role of international commercial courts in resolving digital disputes.

As part of the QICDRC-HBKU Lecture Series under our MoU, the event brought together experts, academics, and practitioners to discuss how international commercial courts manage digital disputes and leverage digital technologies in their proceedings.

The session also explored whether these courts are the most suitable for digital technology-related disputes compared to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and online dispute resolution (ODR) methods.

Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, President of the Qatar International Court and former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales noted the significance of the subject, stating:“In a world increasingly shaped by digital innovation, the role of international courts in managing disputes related to these technologies is crucial. This event highlighted the need for legal systems to stay ahead of the curve and ensure they are well-equipped to address the challenges posed by the digital economy.”

The panel discussion, moderated by Professor Georgios Dimitropoulos, Professor of Law at HBKU and WTO Chair of International Trade Law, featured distinguished speakers, including Lord Thomas, Sir William Blair (Chairman of the QFC Regulatory Tribunal and former Judge-in-Charge of the Commercial Court of England and Wales), Linda Fitz-Alan (Registrar and CEO of the ADGM Courts), and Professor Pietro Ortolani (Professor of Digital Conflict Resolution at Radboud University).

Commenting on the event, Dean Susan Karamanian, the Dean of HBKU College of Law said:“This event underscores the increasing importance of digital technologies in modern legal systems. By engaging with international experts, we are better positioned to understand the complexities of digital disputes and enhance Qatar's legal landscape in this evolving field. We are proud to be part of this crucial conversation and look forward to further collaboration.”

The event sparked insightful discussions on the growing importance of digital technology in global commerce and the critical role of international courts in resolving complex technology-related disputes. Panellists shared their perspectives on how these courts can adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape.