JDC Group with record revenues: JDC grows by 36.1 percent to more than EUR 52 million in the third quarter

14.11.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenues exceed EUR 50 million for the first time in a third quarter. In the first nine months, revenues increase by 28.7 percent to EUR 158.2 million

EBITDA increases by 41.4 percent to EUR 2.3 million in the third quarter of 2024; in the first nine months by 37.0 percent to EUR 9.2 million; EBIT increases by 83.7 percent to EUR 4.6 million Guidance 2024 is confirmed

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) is again showing significant growth with the figures published today for the first nine months of 2024 and a strong increase in revenues and profits: In the third quarter, sales grew by a historically strong 36.1 percent to EUR 52.1 million (Q3 2023: EUR 38.3 million). As a result, revenue increased by 28.7 percent to EUR 158.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 (9M 2023: EUR 122.9 million). Sales in the Advisortech division rose by 38.6 percent to EUR 46.4 million in the third quarter. For the first nine months, this represents a growth of 30.2 percent to EUR 141.2 million. In the Advisory division, revenue in the third quarter also increased significantly by 17.9 percent to EUR 9.1 million compared with the same period of the previous year and thus by 17.2 percent to EUR 27.7 million in the first nine months of 2024. The Group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 41.4 percent to EUR 2.3 million in the third quarter (Q3 2023: EUR 1.6 million). In the first nine months of 2024, this represents a growth of 37.0 percent to EUR 9.2 million (9M 2023: EUR 6.7 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) multiplied to EUR 0.8 million in the third quarter (Q3 2023: EUR 0.2 million). For the first nine months, this represents a growth of 83.7 percent to EUR 4.6 million (9M 2023: EUR 2.5 million). Consolidated net income more than doubled to EUR 3.1 million in the first nine months. "The historically good performance of our JDC Group in all business areas is certainly the result of years of preparatory work and pre-investments and makes us very proud as a team," said Ralph Konrad, CFO of the JDC Group, commenting on the quarterly figures. "However, the volume of data and the number and complexity of business processes on the platform are growing even faster than revenue, which is why we are not going to sit back and relax. We are optimizing in many areas and ensuring the necessary scaling of the platform with many new tools and technologies. Nevertheless, this record moment is a good opportunity to say a huge thank you to all employees and drivers within the Group for their commitment." "We are delighted with our historically good growth. And also about the fact that all product lines and all sales channels are contributing to our strong growth: the positive development of the insurance business on the Jung, DMS & Cie. platform, both in personal and property insurance, is particularly striking. The investment business is also performing well thanks to the positive development of the capital markets and also the real estate and mortgage and alternative assets business lines show signs of a rebound. The advisory business under the FiNUM brand is now also growing steadily at above 15 percent. The upper end of our revenue target for 2024 of EUR 220 million and our minimum target for 2025 of at least EUR 250 million are therefore well within reach. Our focus is now on turning our strong growth into good profits through efficiency enhancement measures and the use of AI."

The key figures for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024 are as follows Overview

















Changes



Changes

Q3 - 2024 Q3 - 2023 to previous year

9M 2024 9M 2023 to previous year

KEUR KEUR in % KEUR KEUR in % Revenue 52,140 38,303 36.1% 158,216 122,914 28.7%

- of which Advisortech 46,352 33,441 38.6% 141,246 108,446 30.2%

- of which Advisory 9,095 7,716 17.9% 27,701 23,638 17.2%

- thereof holding/conso. -3,307 -2,853 -15.9% -10,732 -9,169 -17.0% EBITDA 2,302 1,628 41.4% 9,198 6,715 37.0% EBIT 761 168 >100% 4,606 2,508 83.7% EBT 458 -242 >100% 3,731 1,413 >100% Group result 279 -359 >100% 3,052 1,267 >100%

Outlook We expect good year-end business in the fourth quarter - despite the current challenging political and economic conditions. We continue to forecast revenue growth to between EUR 205 million and EUR 220 million and EBITDA of between EUR 14.5 million and EUR 16.0 million for 2024. The letter to shareholders for Q3/9M 2024 and further information on JDC Group AG can be found at

About JDC Group AG JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the Jung, DMS & Cie, allesmeins and Geld brands. By offering and processing all product providers in the financial market with a complete product range and full data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, agents, corporate brokers, banks, exclusive organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its visual systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple contract routes and transfer options as well as a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize insurance and pension provision with an ideal cost-benefit ratio. Around 250 well-trained advisors under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for discerning and upmarket private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 2.4 million customers, a fund portfolio of over 7.5 billion euros and annual net premiums of over 1.2 billion euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region. JDC focuses on sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitalization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make the everyday lives of financial intermediaries and customers easier.

Disclaimer: The Management Board members of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, Ralph Konrad and Marcus Rex, hold a stake in JDC Group AG and have a vested interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.







Contact:

JDC Group AG



Ralf Funke

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 611 335322-00

Email: ...

