UNSC Condemns Continuous Fight Along Blue Line

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states have condemned the continuous fighting along the Blue Line that divides Lebanon and the Israeli force, which affected United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon's (UNIFIL) personnel.

In a press statement late Wednesday, UNSC members called on all parties to ensure the safety of UNIFIL peacekeepers and its buildings.

They reaffirmed their support to the UNIFIL, underlining the force's role in supporting regional stability.

The members also expressed deep concern over the civilian victims, destruction of infrastructure, the damage in cultural heritage locations and the rising numbers of displaced people in Lebanon.

They called on the conflict parties to commit to the UNSC resolution 1701 on ending all hostilities in South Lebanon and implement a permanent ceasefire. (end)

