Taliban's Crude And Cruel Silencing Of Afghan Women

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since the Taliban's return to power, Afghan women have faced severe restrictions on participation in education, employment and public life.

Women aren't allowed to move in public spaces unless accompanied by a male relative. In addition, the Vice and Virtue reported a ban on the public display of any images depicting living beings, including in official broadcasts.

Recently, the Ministry of the of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has introduced a new law that restricts Afghan women from performing Takbir, a verbal form of expression of faith.

This restriction erases not only a woman's fundamental right to worship but also her very identity and existence as an autonomous being. Under these laws, Afghan women are now reduced to statues, visible in form but mute in essence, a stark symbol of the Taliban's crushing dominance over their lives and freedom.

Just in a few years, Afghan women have witnessed extreme hardship in their societal roles excepted from the Taliban. The regime has now enacted an even graver restriction, silencing women entirely by making it illegal for them to hear or express their voices in public.

According to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression ; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.



This article was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948 to recognize the fundamental human rights of thought, speech, and expression.