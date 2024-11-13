THE #IMAGINASEAN's GREAT METAVERSE HUNT EXPANDS WITH EXCITING NEW FEATURES IN THIS ROBLOX MINI-GAME

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL & JAKARTA, SOUTH KOREA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has announced the expansion of its digital mini-game, "#ImaginASEAN's Great Metaverse Hunt," in partnership with the ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC). Initially created to showcase Southeast Asia's destinations on the Roblox platform, the expansion introduces new features highlighting the relationship between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (Korea).ASEAN and Korea mark a significant milestone this year, celebrating the 35th anniversary of their dynamic and evolving partnership. Since 1989, the relationship has flourished, progressing from sectoral dialogue to comprehensive cooperation in 2004 and reaching a strategic partnership in 2010. This collaboration has fostered deeper engagement in diplomacy, security, culture, and the economy.Debuted on World Tourism Day, 27 September 2024, the“#ImaginASEAN's Great Metaverse Hunt” has already captivated audiences with its innovative approach to promoting Southeast Asia's attractions. Within its first three days, it attracted nearly 200,000 active players and continues to engage an average of 50,000 daily players.The expanded metaverse experience aims to highlight ASEAN and Korean relations while presenting Southeast Asia as an exciting travel destination. The expansion features a new arena for exploration and immersive experience, bridging cultural exchange and fostering stronger tourism connections between ASEAN and Korea. Through engaging virtual experiences on Roblox, users can explore and learn more about these two vibrant regions, igniting interest in real-world travel while deepening cultural understanding, enhancing people-to-people exchanges and fostering mutual appreciation. Additional expanded features include unlocked cultural garments that players can redeem with their earned points. The updated game features are available starting today, 14 November 2024, and players can participate by visiting .Strategic Partnership to Boost TourismAKC's Jeju ASEAN Hall will serve as a new arena for players to navigate, where they can discover two additional special hidden objects. This virtual space will guide players in exploring ASEAN-Korea relations, enabling them to collect secret treasures and earn points and prizes that enhance their in-game experience.As digital platforms continue redefining how people engage with global destinations, ASEAN and AKC are using this opportunity to introduce Southeast Asia and Korea to a wider, tech-savvy audience in the borderless metaverse. This initiative also marks ASEAN's and Korea's commitment to driving sustainable tourism growth, particularly in a post-pandemic world, by fostering a sense of unity and cultural appreciation across borders.In addition to the new arena and hidden objects, the“#ImaginASEAN's Great Metaverse Hunt” offers exclusive virtual merchandise drops. Players can customise their Roblox avatars with Southeast Asian-themed items that capture the region's cultural essence. These virtual garments, including traditional attire, accessories, and iconic symbols, are designed to immerse players in Southeast Asia's rich culture.A New Era of Travel InspirationPlayers can win prizes sponsored by AirAsia and Agoda as part of the“#ImaginASEAN's Great Metaverse Hunt.” The top 20 players who complete the game in the fastest time will be entered into a random drawing to win various rewards.Prizes Include:- First Prize: 2 international roundtrip tickets, 2 roundtrip AirAsia tickets to two Southeast Asian countries, and USD $1,200 AgodaCash.- Second Prize: 2 roundtrip AirAsia tickets to two Southeast Asian countries and USD $600 AgodaCash.- Third Prize: 2 roundtrip AirAsia tickets to one Southeast Asian country and USD $200 AgodaCash.The“#ImaginASEAN Great Metaverse Hunt” is an entertaining experience and a celebration of how Southeast Asia has truly become“A Destination for Every Dream.”For more information and to experience the“#ImaginASEAN's Great Metaverse Hunt,” visit .About ASEAN:Under the umbrella of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN), the ASEAN national tourism organisations (ASEAN NTOs) have jointly worked to develop and promote the Southeast Asian region collectively as a highly desirable tourism destination. Experience the unique diversity, hospitality, and beauty of the ten integrated Southeast Asian countries. From Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam, Southeast Asia truly is“A Destination for Every Dream.”Follow Us:Website:Facebook:Instagram:About ASEAN-Korea Centre:The ASEAN-Korea Centre is an international organisation mandated to promote economic and socio-cultural cooperation between ASEAN Member States and Korea. The Centre strengthens mutual understanding through various programs and initiatives and fosters people-to-people exchanges between the two regions. As part of efforts to introduce the rich cultural and tourism offerings of ASEAN to a wider audience, the Centre's Jeju ASEAN Hall plays a key role. In line with its mandate, the ASEAN-Korea Centre is leading the launch of the "Jeju Olle Trail Route 8: ASEAN-Korea Olle" on November 8, 2024. This project aims to promote Southeast Asia to travellers visiting one of Korea's most popular tourist destinations.Follow Us:Website:Facebook:Instagram:

