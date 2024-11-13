Kuwait Stresses Importance Of Enhancing Security Cooperation Between GCC Countries
11/13/2024 7:25:54 PM
DOHA, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior Undersecretary Lt. General sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah stressed on Wednesday the importance of enhancing security cooperation and integration among the GCC countries to confront security challenges.
This came during the meeting of the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Doha, where Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf chaired the Kuwaiti delegation, Kuwait Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The conferees at the meeting, which comes in preparation for the (41) meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, exchanged information to tighten security control in order to preserve the security and safety of the citizens of the GCC countries, the statement added.
It indicated that Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf stressed the need to enhance the efficiency of the security services among the GCC countries and to achieve more coordination to combat crimes including electronic crimes, fraud, drug trafficking and psychotropic substances.
Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf conveyed to the participants the greetings of the political leadership of the State of Kuwait and the greetings of the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and their wishes for success and guidance for the meeting
The meeting comes within the framework of the periodic meetings of the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Interior of the GCC countries, aims of following up and submitting recommendations to Their Highnesses and Excellences the Ministers of Interior in the next meeting, which will contribute to strengthening joint security work and unifying efforts to maintain the security and safety of the citizens of the GCC countries.(end)
