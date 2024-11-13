Tusk At Meeting With Rutte: Nothing About Ukraine Without Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The fate of Ukraine cannot be decided behind the backs of Ukrainians, and the leaders of Western countries should be mobilized around the fact that any decisions regarding the fate of Ukraine cannot be made without the participation of Kyiv and interested parties.

Polish Prime Donald Tusk said this at a joint briefing with Secretary General Mark Rutte in Warsaw on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Of course, Ukraine is in the center of attention of both the NATO Secretary General and me, as the Polish Prime Minister. We have an unequivocal view on this issue, and I will repeat the words I said earlier in Budapest: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Tusk said.

Macron after meeting with Rutte: Nothing should be decided about Ukraine without Ukrainians

According to him, he will make efforts to mobilize the prime ministers and presidents of the EU countries so that the general principle applies: "The countries of Europe must ensure that future decisions on ending the war or freezing the conflict are made in agreement and with the participation of interested countries - those countries beyond the eastern border, but first of all, Ukraine itself."

He added that this is exactly what he will talk about "with the main partners in the days and weeks ahead."

Tusk also stressed that good transatlantic cooperation is the foundation of the security of Western countries, and therefore everything must be done so that "no external events" can harm the strengthening of transatlantic security.